Railers Sign Defenseman Mason Klee to ECHL Contract
March 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that defenseman Mason Klee has been signed to an ECHL contract.
Klee, 24, comes to Worcester from Ohio State University, where he spent his final season of college hockey after spending four seasons with the RPI Engineers. Across his NCAA career, the 6'2", 194lb defenseman totaled 21 points (5g-16a) along with 84 penalty minutes in 126 games played.
Prior to playing collegiate hockey, Klee spent two seasons in the United States Hockey League with the Lincoln Stars and Sioux Falls Stampede. Klee won a Clark Cup during the 2018-19 season with Sioux Falls. In 118 USHL games, the Morrison, CO, native recorded 17 points (4g-13a) along with 133 penalty minutes and a +16 rating. Klee is the son of Ken Klee, who played over 900 games at the NHL level, and is now the head coach of PWHL Minnesota in their inaugural season.
