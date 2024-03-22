Jack Lafontaine Recalled to Coachella Valley
March 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Mavericks goaltender Jack LaFontaine has been recalled to the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds, the team announced today.
In 19 games for Kansas City, the 26-year-old has a 13-2-1 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .916 save percentage. LaFontaine is one of three Mavericks goaltenders with 13 or more victories this season.
LaFontaine has played in three AHL games for the Firebirds in 2023-24, going 2-0-0 with a 2.30 GAA and a .919 save percentage.
Tickets for the first two Mavericks home postseason games are now on sale. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com/tickets to make sure you do not miss the Mavericks as they chase the Kelly Cup!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 22, 2024
- Railers Sign Defenseman Mason Klee to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Bryan Thomson Loaned Back to Steelheads from Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Kubicek Returns from Manitoba, Admirals Add Krebs and Kelly - Norfolk Admirals
- Jack Lafontaine Recalled to Coachella Valley - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Notes: March 22 - Utah Grizzlies at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host KC, 7:10 PM - Allen Americans
- Firehouse Brewing What's on Tap - Rush Start Six-Game Homestand with Fun Filled Weekend Tonight - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Begins Four-Game Road Swing Tonight in Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Preview: Royals Open Pivotal Three-Game Series with Worcester on Motorsports Night at Home - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.