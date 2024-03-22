Jack Lafontaine Recalled to Coachella Valley

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Mavericks goaltender Jack LaFontaine has been recalled to the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds, the team announced today.

In 19 games for Kansas City, the 26-year-old has a 13-2-1 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .916 save percentage. LaFontaine is one of three Mavericks goaltenders with 13 or more victories this season.

LaFontaine has played in three AHL games for the Firebirds in 2023-24, going 2-0-0 with a 2.30 GAA and a .919 save percentage.

Tickets for the first two Mavericks home postseason games are now on sale. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com/tickets to make sure you do not miss the Mavericks as they chase the Kelly Cup!

