ECHL Transactions - March 22

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 22, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Brandon Fehd, D

Reading:

Justin Michaelian, F

South Carolina:

Reid Cooper, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Everett Wardle, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Jeremy Brodeur, G activated from reserve

Delete Everett Wardle, F placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Grant Hebert, F activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Spencer Kennedy, F activated from reserve

Delete Reece Vitelli, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Jack Clement, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jarrett Lee, F added to active roster (traded from Utah)

Add Jimmy Soper, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Delete Sean Allen, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Josh Ho-Sang, F activated from reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Zack Andrusiak, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Delete Daniel Amesbury, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Jacob Modry, D activated from reserve

Delete Lordanthony Grissom, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Bryan Thomson, G assigned by Texas

Add Wade Murphy, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jared Moe, G placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Josh Maniscalco, D assigned by Rockford

Add Cam Bakker, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Cameron Hillis, F activated from reserve

Delete D.J. King, D placed on reserve

Delete Colin Bilek, F placed on reserve

Delete Nick Grima, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/17)

Jacksonville:

Add Sean Leonard, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Derek Lodermeier, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Brian Chambers, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Naumovski, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Dillon Kelley, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve

Delete David Noel, D placed on reserve

Delete Jack LaFontaine, G recalled by Coachella Valley

Maine:

Add Jason Horvath, D activated from reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Jonny Tychonick, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Neil Shea, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Isaac Johnson, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Serron Noel, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brandon Tabakin, D activated from reserve

Delete Owen Norton, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Dakota Krebs, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Nathan Kelly, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Simon Kubicek, D assigned by Manitoba (a.m.)

Add Mathieu Roy, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Fedorek, D placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Osmundson, F placed on reserve

Delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/19)

Rapid City:

Add Jake Stella, F activated from reserve

Reading:

Add Connor McMenamin, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Darren Brady, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Chase Brand, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Cox, F placed on reserve

Delete Jake Bricknell, F placed on bereavement/family leave

Savannah:

Add Kyle Jeffers, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Swetlikoff, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Benton Maass, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ian Mackey, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

Delete Spencer Meier, D placed on reserve

Delete Jonny Evans, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)

Toledo:

Add Dalton Messina, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Noah Prokop, F activated from reserve

Delete Adrien Beraldo, D placed on reserve

Delete Mitch Lewandowski, F loaned to Cleveland

Tulsa:

Delete Davis Codd, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)

Delete Shaun Miller, F suspended by team

Utah:

Add Cody Corbett, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nathan Burke, F activated from reserve

Delete Max Neill, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/19)

Wheeling:

Add Ryan Miotto, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Louie Roehl, D activated from reserve

Delete Taylor Gauthier, G placed on reserve

Delete Sebastian Dirven, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Mason Klee, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jason Grande, G added as EBUG

Add Zach White, F activated from reserve

Add Michael Gildon, F activated from reserve

Delete Mason Klee, D placed on reserve

Delete Riley Piercey, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Dickinson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)

ECHL Stories from March 22, 2024

