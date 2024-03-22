ECHL Transactions - March 22
March 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 22, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Brandon Fehd, D
Reading:
Justin Michaelian, F
South Carolina:
Reid Cooper, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Everett Wardle, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Jeremy Brodeur, G activated from reserve
Delete Everett Wardle, F placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Grant Hebert, F activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Spencer Kennedy, F activated from reserve
Delete Reece Vitelli, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Jack Clement, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jarrett Lee, F added to active roster (traded from Utah)
Add Jimmy Soper, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Delete Sean Allen, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Josh Ho-Sang, F activated from reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Zack Andrusiak, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Delete Daniel Amesbury, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Jacob Modry, D activated from reserve
Delete Lordanthony Grissom, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Bryan Thomson, G assigned by Texas
Add Wade Murphy, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jared Moe, G placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Josh Maniscalco, D assigned by Rockford
Add Cam Bakker, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Cameron Hillis, F activated from reserve
Delete D.J. King, D placed on reserve
Delete Colin Bilek, F placed on reserve
Delete Nick Grima, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/17)
Jacksonville:
Add Sean Leonard, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Derek Lodermeier, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Brian Chambers, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Naumovski, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Dillon Kelley, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve
Delete David Noel, D placed on reserve
Delete Jack LaFontaine, G recalled by Coachella Valley
Maine:
Add Jason Horvath, D activated from reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Jonny Tychonick, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Neil Shea, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Isaac Johnson, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Serron Noel, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brandon Tabakin, D activated from reserve
Delete Owen Norton, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Dakota Krebs, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Nathan Kelly, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Simon Kubicek, D assigned by Manitoba (a.m.)
Add Mathieu Roy, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Fedorek, D placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Osmundson, F placed on reserve
Delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/19)
Rapid City:
Add Jake Stella, F activated from reserve
Reading:
Add Connor McMenamin, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Darren Brady, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Chase Brand, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Cox, F placed on reserve
Delete Jake Bricknell, F placed on bereavement/family leave
Savannah:
Add Kyle Jeffers, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Swetlikoff, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Benton Maass, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ian Mackey, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve
Delete Spencer Meier, D placed on reserve
Delete Jonny Evans, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)
Toledo:
Add Dalton Messina, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Noah Prokop, F activated from reserve
Delete Adrien Beraldo, D placed on reserve
Delete Mitch Lewandowski, F loaned to Cleveland
Tulsa:
Delete Davis Codd, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)
Delete Shaun Miller, F suspended by team
Utah:
Add Cody Corbett, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nathan Burke, F activated from reserve
Delete Max Neill, F placed on reserve
Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/19)
Wheeling:
Add Ryan Miotto, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Louie Roehl, D activated from reserve
Delete Taylor Gauthier, G placed on reserve
Delete Sebastian Dirven, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Mason Klee, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jason Grande, G added as EBUG
Add Zach White, F activated from reserve
Add Michael Gildon, F activated from reserve
Delete Mason Klee, D placed on reserve
Delete Riley Piercey, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Dickinson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 22, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - March 22 - ECHL
- Walleye Add Two Collegiate Skaters; One out of Ohio State - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Ink Skidmore's Everett Wardle to Amateur Tryout Contract - Adirondack Thunder
- Royals Sign Collegeville, PA Native Connor McMenamin to SPC, Darren Brady Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Railers Sign Defenseman Mason Klee to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Bryan Thomson Loaned Back to Steelheads from Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Kubicek Returns from Manitoba, Admirals Add Krebs and Kelly - Norfolk Admirals
- Jack Lafontaine Recalled to Coachella Valley - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Notes: March 22 - Utah Grizzlies at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host KC, 7:10 PM - Allen Americans
- Firehouse Brewing What's on Tap - Rush Start Six-Game Homestand with Fun Filled Weekend Tonight - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Begins Four-Game Road Swing Tonight in Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Preview: Royals Open Pivotal Three-Game Series with Worcester on Motorsports Night at Home - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.