Novak Springboards Iowa to 2-1 Win with Late Goal

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders defeated the Wichita Thunder, 2-1, Friday at Xtream Arena in the 100th home game in team history. Pavel Novak scored the go-ahead goal on the power play with 3:35 to go, slinging home a right-circle wrist shot to break a 1-1 tie.

Jonny Sorenson also scored his first professional goal.

Dillion Boucher scored Wichita's only goal.

Peyton Jones made 25 saves in victory, denying all 13 shots faced in the third period. Trevor Gorsuch made 29 saves in defeat.

Sorenson opened up the scoring for Iowa, turning the puck through the legs of Gorsuch. The goal came at 13:38 of the first period. Novak and Brett Budgell were credited with the assists.

Novak and Sorenson each notched two points with one goal and one assist.

