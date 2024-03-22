Kubicek Returns from Manitoba, Admirals Add Krebs and Kelly

March 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, have announced the following transactions.

-Defenseman Simon Kubicek has been reassigned by Manitoba (AHL) to Norfolk.

-The Admirals have signed defensemen Dakota Krebs and Nathan Kelly to Amateur Tryout Contracts (ATO).

Kubicek, 22, returns to the Admirals after playing in one game with the Moose. In that game, he registered an assist in the third period and finished with two shots against the Texas Stars. He played in 52 games with the Admirals at the time of his recall on February 29. Kubicek totaled 16 points with Norfolk (4g, 12a) and had 120 penalty minutes, which was second on the team.

Krebs, 24, joins the Admirals after playing the last four seasons at the University of Calgary (USports). He posted 14 points in 28 games this season (2g, 12). Before his tenure in USports, the 6-foot-4 native of Okotoks, AB spent three years with the Calgary Hitmen, where he was an assistant captain for two of the seasons. His younger brother, Payton, currently plays for the NHL's Buffalo Sabres.

Kelly, 23, recently completed his four-year college career at Union College (NCAA). He posted a career-high eight points in 35 games this season (1g, 7a). The South Delta, BC native spent three seasons in the BCHL prior to beginning his collegiate career.

All three players have joined the team in Glens Falls and are scheduled to be in the lineup for tonight's game against the Thunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.