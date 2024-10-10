Weekend Preview: October 11th & 12th

October 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals are back at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre after four road games. The Royals will face the Wenatchee Wild in a back-to-back set of games on Friday, October 11, with puck drop set for 7:05 pm, and Saturday, October 12, with puck drop set for 4:05pm.

The Royals are coming out of a four-game road trip where the team was able to snag wins over the Kelowna Rockets, Kamloops Blazers and the Wild.

This weekend the Royals are finishing off a three-game series against the Wild as both teams faced off this past Saturday, Oct. 5, where the Royals won 3-0. In this game, Royals netminder Spencer Michnik recorded the first shutout of the WHL season, and his first in the WHL. Justin Kipkie also scored his first goal as captain of the Royals against the Wild.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Teydon Trembecky: The 19-year-old forward has had quite the start to his 2024-25 season. Trembecky has tallied seven total points including six assists through six games, tying Cole Reschny as both leading the team in each of those categories. The forward is coming off a two-point effort last game against the Wild.

WENATCHEE

Kenta Isogai: The 20-year-old from Nagano, Japan is in the final season of his WHL career, which has been spent entirely in Wenatchee, and was named an assistant captain for the 2024-25 season. The left-winger has recorded seven points through six games so far.

CURRENT SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (4W-1L-1OTL-TP9) 5th in Western Conference

WENATCHEE - (2W-2L-2OTL-TP6) 7th in Western Conference

ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

October 11, v. WEN - 7:05 pm

October 12, v. WEN - 4:05 pm

October 18, v. PA - 7:05 pm

October 22, @ KAM - 7:00 pm

October 23, @ KEL - 7:05 pm

MARTYS BIRTHDAY

Bring the family and join the Royals on Saturday, October 12, and celebrate Marty the Marmot's Birthday at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. Come enjoy birthday cake and a post-game skate with Royals players following their game against the Wenatchee Wild, with puck drop set for 4:05 pm.

Tickets can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 am on Saturday home game days.

WATCH & LISTEN

Radio broadcast

All Victoria Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.

Online video stream

All Royals games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on the web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00am on Saturday home game days.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.