Keaton Verhoeff to Represent Canada at 2024 World Under-17 Challenge

October 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - Hockey Canada announced today that defenceman Keaton Verhoeff will represent Canada on Team Canada White at the 2024 World Under-17 Challenge in Sarnia, Ontario. The tournament is scheduled to take place from November 3rd - 9th 2024.

The 2008-born defenceman was selected fourth overall by the Royals in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft and stands at 6'4 and 212lbs. Verhoeff has appeared in six games for the Royals so far this season, where he has scored three goals and three assists for six points.

Verhoeff represented Canada at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games which took place January 27 - 31 2024 in Gangwon, South Korea. He was an assistant captain for Canada at the tournament and recorded three points in four games.

Verhoeff and Team Canada White will open the tournament on November 3rd at 3:30pm ET against Czechia.

