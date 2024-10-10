Fast Start Fades in Hitmen Setback

October 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current, SK - The Calgary Hitmen were in Saskatchewan Wednesday night for a one game stop against the Broncos in Swift Current. Despite a dominant first period and a high shot clock, Calgary fell 4-1.

Calgary came out strong in the first period outshooting Swift Current 13-1, but were unable to get one past Swift Current netminder Reid Dyck rendering the period scoreless. The first goal of the game came from Brandon Gorzynski who potted his first of the regular season. The forward from Scottsdale now has four points in his last two appearances. The lead was short lived with Swift Current answering back to tie the game courtesy of a goal from Brady Birnie.

Calgary would not crack the scoresheet again, with Swift Current going on to score three unanswered in the third period. Clarke Caswell found the back of the net shorthanded to grab their first lead of the game. With just under three minutes remaining, Luke Mistelbacher and Peyton Kettles would score 32 seconds apart to seal the deal for Swift Current making the final score 4-1. Shots finished 31- 16 in favour of Calgary. Calgary now sits with a record of 2-4-0-0.

Calgary now has a four-day break before returning to action on Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 14 at home against Prince George. Game time is 1:00 p.m. at Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary will then welcome Red Deer to the 'Dome on Wednesday, Oct. 16 in a 7:00 p.m. start.

