Hawks Complete Four Goal Comeback, Earn 5-4 Shootout Victory in Prince George

October 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Portland Winterhawks mounted an incredible comeback on Wednesday night at CN Arena, erasing a four-goal deficit in the third period to force a shootout, where they edged out the Prince George Cougars 5-4.

Game #6: Portland (5) vs. Prince George (4)

SOG: POR (18) - PG (16)

PP: POR (1/1) - PG (0/3)

Saves: Brunen (4/6) - Ravensbergen (14/18)

Štìbetak (8/10)

GAME NOTES:

Tyson Jugnauth earned the second game-winning tally of his career and his third three-point game on Wednesday night.

Goaltender Ondøej Štìbeták stooped all three attempts in his first career shootout for a .1000 save percentage.

SCORING: PG - Evan Groening (2) from Kayden Lamire PG - Koehn Ziemmer (3) PG - Terik Parascak (3) from Riley Heidt and Borya Valis PG - Terik Parascak (4) from Borya Valis and Riley Heidt POR - Diego Buttazzoni (3) from Tyson Jugnauth (Power Play) POR - Hudson Darby (2) from Tyson Jugnauth POR - Kyle Chyzowski (6) from Carter Sotheran POR - Tyson Jugnauth (2)

GAME SUMMARY:

Prince George found the back of the net at 14:26 of the opening frame, added a second tally 9 seconds later, and made it 3-0 late to head into the second period with the lead. The Cougars incread their lead to four late in the middle frame.

Diego Buttazzoni got the Winterhawks on the board, going five-hole on the 5-on-3 man advantage at 7:06 of the third. At 13:14, Hudson Darby tipped pne past the Cougars netminder to cut the lead in half. Three minutes later, captain Kyle Chyzowski made it a one-goal game ripping the puck short-side from the right dot. Tyson Jugnauth earned the game-tying tally and his third point of the night (1G, 2A) with a bullet from the point to take it to overtime.

A scoreless extra frame saw the contest head to a shootout. Goaltender Ondøej Štìbeták stopped all three Cougar attempts, while Buttazzoni earned the only Hawks goal for the 5-4 shootout victory.

UP NEXT:

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks head to Kelowna to take on the Rockets on Friday, October 11 at 7:00 p.m. at Prospera Place.

