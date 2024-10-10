Hitmen Sign Forward Noah Kosick

October 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club today announced the signing of forward Noah Kosick to a Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Kosick was drafted by Calgary in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft in the first round, 11th overall. Born in Kassel, Germany and raised in Victoria BC, Kosick played with the Pacific Coast Academy U18 Prep during the 2023-24 season. The centreman finished the year with 62 points (12G, 50A) in 29 games averaging two points per game. In the 2021-22 season, Kosick earned the CSSHL U15 scoring title as an underage with 96 points (48G, 67A) in 29 games.

"We are thrilled to welcome Noah and his family to the Calgary Hitmen organization." said General Manager Garry Davidson. "Noah is very talented, dynamic offensive player. We believe he can be an impactful at our level and will enhance the quality of our group of young players."

NOAH KOSICK - FORWARD

HOMETOWN: Kassel, Germany DOB: August 18, 2008

HEIGHT: 5'9 WEIGHT: 150 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

Regular Season Team League GP G A PTS

2023-24 Pacific Coast Academy U18 Prep CSSHL U18 29 12 50 62

2022-23 Pacific Coast Academy U18 Prep CSSHL U18 32 10 35 45

2021-22 Pacific Coast Academy U15 Prep CSSHL U15 29 22 74 96

The Calgary Hitmen continue the 2023-24 campaign on Monday, October 14th when they welcome the Prince George Cougars to the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 1:00 p.m. start. Tickets are available at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.