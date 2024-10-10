Carels to Represent Team Canada Red at U17 World Challenge

October 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Hockey Canada announced today that Cougars rookie defenceman Carson Carels (08) will represent Team Canada Red at the upcoming U17 World Challenge in Sarnia, ON. The tournament kicks off on November 3rd and goes until November 9th.

The 2008-born blue-liner was selected 15th overall by the Cats in the 2023 WHL Prospect's Draft. The product of Cypress River, MB is off to a strong start on his WHL career, owning seven points (0-7-7) in nine games in 2024-25.

This will be the first time that Carels will don the Maple Leaf. Team Canada Red begins their quest for a gold medal on November 3rd at 4:30 pst when they battle Team Finland.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.