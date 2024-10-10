Tigers Shutout Rebels 3-0

October 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers hosted the Rebels on Wednesday night at Co-op Place. It was their fourth meeting in only 13 days. The Tigers were looking for a little revenge on home ice after they dropped the previous three to Red Deer.

Both teams came barreling out of the gate and played physical. The rough stuff resulted in power play opportunities for both clubs but neither was able to score with the man advantage.

It took awhile but the Tigers broke the tie at the exact midway point of the second period. While on a delayed penalty, Ryder Ritchie found Andrew Basha at the side of the net for a one-timer. Basha let a ripper go that beat the goalie over the top of his left shoulder. The assist was Ritchie's first point as a Tiger and his 100th for his WHL career. Hayden Harsanyi also found the scoresheet with the second assist.

Matt Paranych gave the Tigers a little breathing room midway through the third period with his second of the season. Driving hard to the net, Paranych was able to put home the rebound off of Gavin McKenna's shot. Newly named captain, Oasiz Wiesblatt also picked up a helper on the goal. With the clock winding down, the Rebels decided to go with the extra skater in an attempt to cut the lead to one. Their plan wouldn't work though as Markus Ruck found the back of the yawning cage with a shot from his own blue line to ice the game. Paranych and Kadon McCann padded their stats with the assists.

Harrison Meneghin played fantastic in only his second start since joining the Tigers. He saved all 24 shots he faced for his fifth career shutout.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/3 - 0%

PK: 4/4 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Harrison Meneghin - Medicine Hat

Andrew Basha - Medicine Hat

Matt Paranych - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Working Player - Marcus Pacheco

The Tigers are back in action on Friday night when they host the Brandon Wheat Kings in their first of four meetings this season. Game time is 7:00 PM and tickets are available on tixx.ca. You can also listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

