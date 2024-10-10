Giants Rookies Lin and Olson to Represent Canada at U17 World Challenge
October 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Calgary, Alta. - Hockey Canada has announced the 44 players who will wear the Maple Leaf with Canada Red and Canada White at the 2024 U17 World Challenge, and the list includes Vancouver Giants defenceman Ryan Lin and Giants forward Brett Olson.
The tournament is set for Nov. 3-9 at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ontario.
Lin will suit up for Canada White, while Olson will compete with Canada Red.
"We are excited to see both Ryan and Brett earn a spot on Hockey Canada's rosters for the U17 World Challenge," Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said. "We look forward to them representing Canada and the Giants on the international stage next month."
All 44 players on the two rosters have been drafted by Canadian Hockey League (CHL) teams, including 15 from the Western Hockey League (WHL). Fifteen also represented Canada at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games, including Lin (Chartrand, Croskery, Di Iorio, Edwards, Ellsworth, Esler, Lawrence, Lin, Preston, Wassilyn, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Rudolph, Valentini, Verhoeff).
"Following a competitive summer camp and exciting start to the CHL season, we are thrilled to unveil the 44 athletes that will take the next step in the Program of Excellence and represent Canada at the U17 World Challenge," U17 Director of Hockey Operations Benoit Roy said in a Hockey Canada press release. "We believe we have assembled two strong teams that will give us the best chance to defend our gold medal, and we know all 44 players are excited to wear the Maple Leaf with Canada Red and Canada White in Sarnia next month."
Lin (Richmond, B.C.) was the Giants first pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, sixth overall. The right-shot defender has had a phenomenal start to his rookie season, currently tied for second in the entire WHL in assists with nine (in just six games). With six power play assists, Lin is a big reason the Giants have the number one power play in the WHL at 42.3 per cent.
Olson (Spruce Grove, Alta.) was selected by the Giants two picks after Lin, at eighth overall in 2023. The right-shot centre made his WHL debut in the Giants first game of the season and has since played in all six games for Vancouver. While he is still looking for his first point, he has already shown a responsible two-way game. Last season, Olson was a First-Team All-Star for the St. Albert Raiders in the AEHL, after registering 25 goals and 35 assists for 60 points in 35 games, good for second in league scoring.
Parneta will also serve as the Director of Operations for Team White, which is a role he also held at last year's tournament.
The 2024 U17 World Challenge kicks off on Nov. 3, with Canada White taking on Czechia at 3:30 p.m. ET and Canada Red facing off against Finland at 7:30 p.m. ET. Teams will play two preliminary-round games before the medal round, which concludes on Nov. 9 with the medal games, as well as the fifth-place game.
TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will broadcast the bronze and gold medal games; check local listings for details.
Images from this story
|
Vancouver Giants defenceman Ryan Lin
(Rob Wilton)
|
Vancouver Giants forward Brett Olson
(Rob Wilton)
|
Vancouver Giants defenceman Ryan Lin
(Rob Wilton)
|
Vancouver Giants forward Brett Olson
(Rob Wilton)
