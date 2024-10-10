Cruz Pavao Named to Team Canada for World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

Kennewick, WA. - The Tri-City Americans are proud to announce that 2008-born forward Cruz Pavao has been named to Team Canada Red for the upcoming World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, slated for November 3 to 9 in Sarnia, Ontario.

The World Under-17 Hockey Challenge features two teams representing Canada, White and Red, along with teams from the United States, Sweden, Finland, and Czechia.

Pavao, from Calgary, Alberta, is in his first full season in the WHL and has four points (2-2-4) in five games. He skated in eight games as an affiliate player for the Americans last season, making quite the first impression with five goals in those eight games.

In each of his first two WHL games he scored the eventual game-winning goal.

The Americans drafted Pavao with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

This will be the third year in a row the Americans have had a player at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge as Jackson Smith (2023) and Jordan Gavin (2022) have played in the previous two events.

