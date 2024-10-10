Cruz Pavao Named to Team Canada for World Under-17 Hockey Challenge
October 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA. - The Tri-City Americans are proud to announce that 2008-born forward Cruz Pavao has been named to Team Canada Red for the upcoming World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, slated for November 3 to 9 in Sarnia, Ontario.
The World Under-17 Hockey Challenge features two teams representing Canada, White and Red, along with teams from the United States, Sweden, Finland, and Czechia.
Pavao, from Calgary, Alberta, is in his first full season in the WHL and has four points (2-2-4) in five games. He skated in eight games as an affiliate player for the Americans last season, making quite the first impression with five goals in those eight games.
In each of his first two WHL games he scored the eventual game-winning goal.
The Americans drafted Pavao with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.
This will be the third year in a row the Americans have had a player at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge as Jackson Smith (2023) and Jordan Gavin (2022) have played in the previous two events.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2024
- Hitmen Sign Forward Noah Kosick - Calgary Hitmen
- Carels to Represent Team Canada Red at U17 World Challenge - Prince George Cougars
- Oil Kings Asking Fans to Bring the Noise for Thanksgiving Monday - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Sanche Stops 30 in 4-1 Win in Brandon - Everett Silvertips
- Landon DuPont Selected to Canada's U17 World Challenge Roster - Everett Silvertips
- Warriors Partner with City of Moose Jaw for Recreational Facility Renewal Program - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Liam & Markus Ruck Make U17 Team Canada Roster - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Cruz Pavao Named to Team Canada for World Under-17 Hockey Challenge - Tri-City Americans
- 15 WHL Players to Represent Canada at 2024 U17 World Challenge - WHL
- Jaxon Jacobson and Gio Pantelas to Represent Canada at World U-17 Challenge - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Esler, Preston Among 41 CHL Players Named to Team Canada Rosters for 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge - Spokane Chiefs
- Giants Rookies Lin and Olson to Represent Canada at U17 World Challenge - Vancouver Giants
- Hispanic Heritage Night October 17 - Portland Winterhawks
- Keaton Verhoeff to Represent Canada at 2024 World Under-17 Challenge - Victoria Royals
- Oil Kings Iginla Named to World Under-17 Hockey Challenge Roster - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Cougars Lose Four Goal Lead in Third Period, Fall 5-4 in Shootout to Winterhawks - Prince George Cougars
- DuPont Logs Three Points in 5-1 over Regina - Everett Silvertips
- Hawks Complete Four Goal Comeback, Earn 5-4 Shootout Victory in Prince George - Portland Winterhawks
- Silvertips Defeat Pats 5-1 After Three Goal Second Frame - Regina Pats
- Tigers Shutout Rebels 3-0 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Fast Start Fades in Hitmen Setback - Calgary Hitmen
- Dyck Brilliant, Broncos Score Three in the Third in 4-1 Win over Hitmen - Swift Current Broncos
- Chiefs Push Win Streak to 5-Games with Comfortable 2-0 Win at PA - Spokane Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.