Chiefs Push Win Streak to 5-Games with Comfortable 2-0 Win at PA

October 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Prince Albert, SK - Spokane opened their longest road trip of the season on Wednesday night, facing the Raiders of Prince Albert.

The first period was scoreless but not without incident as seven penalties were called including a major penalty and game misconduct issued to Chiefs' defenseman Saige Weinstein.

Both teams had decent scoring chances but the two netminders combined for 20 saves to keep the game locked at zero after one.

The Chiefs pushed the envelope in the second period with numerous excellent chances.

The deadlock would finally be broken by a first-time goal-scorer.

Former #1 Overall Pick in the 2023 U.S. Draft, Brody Gillespie fired home for the first time in the WHL to get the Chiefs on the board.

Spokane pressured the net all period long, leading the shot count 23-6 in the second frame alone.

The Chiefs stayed out of the penalty box in the third and controlled the game for large stretches. Owen Martin wrapped things up with an empty net goal with just 34 seconds remaining to put this one to bed for Spokane.

Dawson Cowan was excellent in net, stopping all 27 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season. The defense stepped up with Saige Weinstein out of the game early following his major penalty call, going 3/3 on the penalty kill.

Up next Spokane continues the Eastern Swing with a Friday night showdown in Saskatoon vs. the Blades. The Chiefs will return home on October 25th for The Centennial Hotel Educator Appreciation Night and October 26th for One Tree Hard Cider Staycation Giveaway Night. October 26th is also Fright Night with limited edition BOO-MER t-shirts still available.

