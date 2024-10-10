Four Game Winning Streak Highlights Busy Weekend Swing of Game Coming Up

Swift Current, SK - After starting the season with a 0-3 record, the Swift Current Broncos find themselves in the thick of it in the East Division after four straight wins against Eastern Conference opponents including division leaders Saskatoon and Brandon during that time in this edition of Broncos Banter.

The Broncos winning streak started back on September 28 in front of over 2000 fans at home in a 5-4 triumph over the Prince Albert Raiders which has built into wins against Saskatoon last weekend at home where again fan support was over 2000 strong at InnovationPlex to see the Broncos get their first win against the Blades 6-3 in a strong showing from Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) with a career high five point night.

On October 5 a long trip to Brandon saw once again the Broncos battle back in the third trailing 3-1 with just over seven minutes to go and Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) & Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB) would bring the Broncos even at 3-3 forcing overtime. Where in an eventual shootout, Ty Coupland would net the game winning goal, backstopped by a brilliant showing in net by Joey Rocha (Nanaimo, BC) making 32 saves in the win.

Following the trip back to Swift Current, the Broncos made a move acquiring 2004 C Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB) from the Prince George Cougars along with a 9th Round Pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft for 05 F Van Eger & a 2nd round pick in the 2025 draft along with a 4th round pick in 2026. Dezainde was acquired on Tuesday, October 8, and travelled 13 hours to Swift Current and was in the line-up for the the Broncos home game with the Calgary Hitmen on October 9. In that tilt with the Hitmen the Broncos were outshot 13-1 in the first period but after 40 minutes were tied 1-1 with the Hitmen before a three goal explosion late in the third with a shorthanded game winner from Seattle Kraken draft pick and Captain Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) would insure the Broncos 4th straight win.

Swift Current will embark on a trip up Highway 1 to face the Regina Pats for the first time this season Friday night as the Broncos find themselves a single point out of first in the East Division with plenty of runway left in the season heading into Game 8 of 68 it's been a promising turn of events for the club.

The Broncos will start a five game home stand Saturday October 12 as the US Division makes their first visit to InnovationPlex in two years as the Everett Silvertips (6-1-0-0) will lock horns with the Broncos, bringing with them their division lead south of the border and the second exceptional status player in the history of the WHL in Landon DuPont (Calgary, AB) and he hasn't disappointed with 11 points in seven games making him 7th in league scoring and second among WHL defencemen. Tickets are available for purchase for Saturday's game by visiting the Stable during office hours or skip the line and buy them now HERE.

The Swift Current Broncos would like to wish a safe and Happy Thanksgiving Weekend as those make their way to be with their families and enjoy some fast paced WHL action this weekend on Saturday!

