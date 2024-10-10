Oil Kings Asking Fans to Bring the Noise for Thanksgiving Monday

October 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are asking their fans to "Bring the Noise" for their game on Thanksgiving Monday, October 14 as they take on the Vancouver Giants with puck drop at noon.

Fans are encouraged to bring boxes of macaroni and cheese, or pasta to Rogers Place and use them as noisemakers to cheer on the Oil Kings and help give the team some more home ice advantage. Fans can then donate those boxes as they leave the game, with all proceeds going to Edmonton's Food Bank.

Monetary donations to the Food Bank as well as other non-perishable food items will also be accepted, and if fans are unable to bring boxes, they can purchase a box of Catelli Macaroni for $5, with 100 per-cent of the proceeds going back to Edmonton's Food Bank.

This is the second consecutive year for the Oil Kings playing on Thanksgiving Monday. Last year, thanks to the generosity of fans, the Oil Kings were able to donate over 2,000 pounds of food, and more than $1,100 to the food bank.

