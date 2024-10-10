Oil Kings Asking Fans to Bring the Noise for Thanksgiving Monday
October 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are asking their fans to "Bring the Noise" for their game on Thanksgiving Monday, October 14 as they take on the Vancouver Giants with puck drop at noon.
Fans are encouraged to bring boxes of macaroni and cheese, or pasta to Rogers Place and use them as noisemakers to cheer on the Oil Kings and help give the team some more home ice advantage. Fans can then donate those boxes as they leave the game, with all proceeds going to Edmonton's Food Bank.
Monetary donations to the Food Bank as well as other non-perishable food items will also be accepted, and if fans are unable to bring boxes, they can purchase a box of Catelli Macaroni for $5, with 100 per-cent of the proceeds going back to Edmonton's Food Bank.
This is the second consecutive year for the Oil Kings playing on Thanksgiving Monday. Last year, thanks to the generosity of fans, the Oil Kings were able to donate over 2,000 pounds of food, and more than $1,100 to the food bank.
-
The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20 and season seats for as low as $9 per-game for an entire season of thrilling WHL action!
2024-25 Season Seats are on sale now!
Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2024
- Hitmen Sign Forward Noah Kosick - Calgary Hitmen
- Carels to Represent Team Canada Red at U17 World Challenge - Prince George Cougars
- Oil Kings Asking Fans to Bring the Noise for Thanksgiving Monday - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Sanche Stops 30 in 4-1 Win in Brandon - Everett Silvertips
- Landon DuPont Selected to Canada's U17 World Challenge Roster - Everett Silvertips
- Warriors Partner with City of Moose Jaw for Recreational Facility Renewal Program - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Liam & Markus Ruck Make U17 Team Canada Roster - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Cruz Pavao Named to Team Canada for World Under-17 Hockey Challenge - Tri-City Americans
- 15 WHL Players to Represent Canada at 2024 U17 World Challenge - WHL
- Jaxon Jacobson and Gio Pantelas to Represent Canada at World U-17 Challenge - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Esler, Preston Among 41 CHL Players Named to Team Canada Rosters for 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge - Spokane Chiefs
- Giants Rookies Lin and Olson to Represent Canada at U17 World Challenge - Vancouver Giants
- Hispanic Heritage Night October 17 - Portland Winterhawks
- Keaton Verhoeff to Represent Canada at 2024 World Under-17 Challenge - Victoria Royals
- Oil Kings Iginla Named to World Under-17 Hockey Challenge Roster - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Cougars Lose Four Goal Lead in Third Period, Fall 5-4 in Shootout to Winterhawks - Prince George Cougars
- DuPont Logs Three Points in 5-1 over Regina - Everett Silvertips
- Hawks Complete Four Goal Comeback, Earn 5-4 Shootout Victory in Prince George - Portland Winterhawks
- Silvertips Defeat Pats 5-1 After Three Goal Second Frame - Regina Pats
- Tigers Shutout Rebels 3-0 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Fast Start Fades in Hitmen Setback - Calgary Hitmen
- Dyck Brilliant, Broncos Score Three in the Third in 4-1 Win over Hitmen - Swift Current Broncos
- Chiefs Push Win Streak to 5-Games with Comfortable 2-0 Win at PA - Spokane Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Oil Kings Stories
- Oil Kings Asking Fans to Bring the Noise for Thanksgiving Monday
- Oil Kings Iginla Named to World Under-17 Hockey Challenge Roster
- Six Round Shootout Earns Oil Kings a Point in Loss to Pats
- Oil Kings Make First Foray into Saskatchewan to Visit Pats
- Oil Kings Fall to Wheat Kings in Brandon