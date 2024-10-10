Silvertips Defeat Pats 5-1 After Three Goal Second Frame

October 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats had their two game winning-streak come to a close on Wednesday, falling 5-1 to the Everett Silvertips at the Brandt Centre.

It was a three goal second period for Everett that proved to be the difference. After Anthony Wilson tied the game early in the second stanza, the Silvertips rattled off three straight goals to end the frame. Carter Bear regained the one-goal lead at 2-1 before Landon DuPont and Julius Miettinen added insurance, leading 3-1 after 40 minutes.

Dupont finished the game with three points (1G-2A) for Everett and Jesse Sanche stopped 26 of 27 in the Silvertips sixth straight win. Ewan Huet was saddled with the loss, allowing five goals on 33 shots. Cohen Klassen picked up his first career WHL assist with a secondary helper on the Pats only goal.

FINAL SCORE: Silvertips 5, Pats 1

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0 Silvertips at 4:15 - Jesse Heslop (5), assisted by Tyler MacKenzie // Heslop gained the the Pats blueline on his off-wing, cut across the middle towards the slot and beat Ewan Huet low to his glove side to give the Silvertips an early 1-0 lead.

Second Period

1-1 Pats at 5:27 - Anthony Wilson (2), assisted by Tye Spencer & Cohen Klassen // Spencer slipped the puck to a streaking Wilson who was able to tuck the puck under Jesse Sanche and tie the game up at 1-1.

2-1 Silvertips at 9:21 - Carter Bear (5), assisted by Landon Dupont & Eric Jamieson // Bear got behind the Pats defence and had time to sneak the puck past Huet to give the Silvertips a 2-1 lead midway through the second period.

3-1 Silvertips at 12:31 - Landon Dupont (4), assisted by Tarin Smith & Carter Bear (PP) // Huet got a piece of Dupont's point shot with his blocker but not enough as the 15-year-old found the back of the net with a powerplay marker.

4-1 Silvertips at 15:37 - Julius Miettinen (3), assisted by Landon Dupont & Eric Jamieson // Dupont's shot went wide and bounced off the back boards to Miettinen who was able to beat an outstretched Huet to extend the visitors lead to 4-1.

Third Period

5-1 Silvertips at 18:38 - Caine Wilke (1), assisted by Tarin Smith & Caden Brown // Wilke got free to the right of Huet and fired a shot blocker side to make it 5-1 with less than 90 seconds left.

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 9-8-10-27 | Everett - 9-14-10-33

PP : Regina - 0/1 | Everett - 1/3

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Ewan Huet (28 saves / 33 shots)

Everett: Jesse Sanche (26 saves / 27 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Landon Dupont - Silvertips

Second: Carter Bear - Silvertips

Third: Connor Bear - Pats

COMING UP

The Regina Pats are back in action on Friday at 7pm when they host the Swift Current Broncos. That will mark the second of three home games this week as the Pats will host Spokane on Sunday at 2pm. Tickets are available.

