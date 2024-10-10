Warriors Partner with City of Moose Jaw for Recreational Facility Renewal Program
October 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are excited to announce a new partnership with the City of Moose Jaw to establish the Moose Jaw Recreation Facility Renewal Program.
"We're pleased to be able to launch this new partnership with the City of Moose Jaw with a focus on investing in the future of Moose Jaw's recreational spaces for all residents," Olivia Howe, Director of Business Operations with the Warriors, said.
The Recreation Facility Renewal Program will see the Warriors and City of Moose Jaw working together to create a fund to enhance the city's recreational facilities, including the Kinsmen Sportsplex, Pla-Mor Palace, local ball diamonds and athletic parks.
The Warriors will sell advertising space in the local recreation facilities and the net proceeds received from the campaign will be directed to a dedicated capital reserve fund, specifically marked for recreation facility enhancements.
"As a community-owned team we find value in collaborating with the City of Moose Jaw to find ways to support community initiatives such as The Recreation Facility Renewal Campaign that will have a lasting impact benefiting Moose jaw families," Howe stated. "We want to work together to make sure these facilities are getting the attention and upgrades necessary for the families now and in the future."
City of Moose Jaw Recreation Services Manager Scott Osmachenko added "The City of Moose Jaw looks forward to partnering with the Moose Jaw Warriors and community members to support the renewal of minor facilities. This program provides excellent opportunities for local businesses to reinvest in the community, knowing that their investments directly contribute to projects that will enhance the community's recreation facilities"
The goal of the program is to create lasting improvements to our community's facilities and benefit current and future generations.
For more information or to support the Recreational Facility Renewal Program, contact Kate Scidmore, Warriors' Manager of Sales.
