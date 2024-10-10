Liam & Markus Ruck Make U17 Team Canada Roster

October 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, AB - Hockey Canada has announced the 44 players selected to represent Canada at the 2024 U17 World Challenge in Sarnia, Ontario. Among them, Tigers rookies Liam and Markus Ruck will represent Canada.

Both players will compete for Team Canada White, which is placed in Group B alongside Sweden and Czechia. In their current season with the Tigers, Liam has scored 1 goal in 5 games, while Markus has contributed 2 goals in 6 games.

The tournament kicks off this November, with Team Canada White's first pre-tournament game set for Friday, November 1st, against the United States. Tournament matches will be held from November 3rd to 9th at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ontario.

The Medicine Hat Tigers would like to congratulate Liam and Markus and wish them the best of luck in the tournament.

