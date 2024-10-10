DuPont Logs Three Points in 5-1 over Regina
October 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
REGINA, Sask. - Landon DuPont led the way with a goal and two assists as the Everett Silvertips stayed perfect on their Eastern Division tour, besting the Regina Pats 5-1 Wednesday night.
Jesse Heslop opened the scoring with a low wrist shot 4:15 into play, giving the Silvertips a 1-0 lead. Anthony Wilson would tie the score 5:27 into the second period with a breakaway goal.
DuPont sprung Carter Bear for a breakaway goal of his own at 9:21 in the middle frame, giving Bear his fifth goal of the season and extending DuPont's point streak to seven games. DuPont rifled a wrist shot home on the powerplay at 12:32 to extend the Tips' lead.
Julius Miettinen tapped in a rebound off the endboards from a DuPont shot to give Everett a 4-1 lead after two.
Caine Wilke tacked on his first career WHL goal at 18:38 in the third period, capping off a three-on-two rush and completing a 5-1 finish.
Jesse Sanche stopped 26 of 27 in the win, his fourth of the season.
