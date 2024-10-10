Hispanic Heritage Night October 17

Join us for a vibrant and exciting night as the Portland Winterhawks have partnered with Centro Cultural to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night! This event will honor and showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Hispanic community through music, dance, and the participation of various community groups. Fans can expect a pre-game parade, in-game performances, and appearances from local organizations that embody Hispanic heritage.

Date & Time: Date: Thursday, October 17 Doors Open: 6:00 PM Puck Drop: 7:00 PM

Location: Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Community Groups:

We are honored to partner with the following community organizations who will help bring this celebration to life:

Hillsboro Hops Centro Cultural El Centro Milagro (Official Community Partner of the Night) OregonJalisco4kids Oregon Latino Health Coalition Hispanic Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce

These groups will take part in various activities throughout the evening and will be featured during our pre-game parade around the concourse.

We're also thrilled to have Guillermo Motta, a multi-media journalist from KATU/KUNP, as our in-game co-host for the evening. Guillermo will help guide fans through the night's events and keep the energy flowing throughout the game!

The night kicks off at 6:00 PM when the doors open with a parade around the concourse featuring all participating community groups. Fans will be treated to an exciting cultural showcase, including performances from a mariachi band, Ballet Papalotl dancers, team mascots, and more!

The National Anthem will be performed by an authentic Mariachi Band from the students at Woodburn High School. During the game, fans will experience an on-ice performance from the Mariachi Band, continuing the evening's celebration of Hispanic music and culture.

At both intermissions, the crowd will be dazzled by a stunning performance from Ballet Papalotl, a traditional dance group known for their colorful costumes and intricate choreography. Fans will also get to experience another performance from the Woodburn High School Mariachi band as we continue the celebration throughout the night.

