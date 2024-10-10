Oil Kings Iginla Named to World Under-17 Hockey Challenge Roster

October 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Edmonton Oil Kings forward Joe Iginla has been named to the roster for Team Canada Red at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Iginla, the 2008-born forward out of Lake Country, B.C., is in his first full season with the Oil Kings and has two points through five games this season which includes a powerplay goal. Iginla also has eight shots on goal so far as well.

"The Edmonton Oil Kings are very happy and proud of Joe for his selection to Team Canada Red," said President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "Joe will represent the Oil Kings and Canada well and we wish him all the best at the event."

Iginla has 10 games in the WHL under his belt and has recorded seven points, including three goals.

Most recently, Oil Kings defenceman Blake Fiddler also represented Canada at the tournament last season.

The World Under-17 Hockey Challenge is set to take place November 1-9 in Sarnia, Ontario.

Team Canada Red Schedule:

November 3 vs. Finland - 5:30 p.m. (MST)

November 4 vs. U.S.A. - 5:30 p.m. (MST)

November 7 - Quarter-Finals

November 8 - Semi-Final

November 9 - Medal Games

The Oil Kings are back in action this weekend with home games on Saturday against Red Deer, and Monday against Vancouver.

-

