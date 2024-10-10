Dyck Brilliant, Broncos Score Three in the Third in 4-1 Win over Hitmen

Swift Current, SK - Despite being outshot 31-16, the Swift Current Broncos would come away with a strong third period defeating the Calgary Hitmen 4-1 Wednesday night.

Both teams would get chances in the first period with power play but Calgary would take the shot total 13-1 in the first period but Reid Dyck (Winkler, MB) would stand tall on a ferocious Calgary power play with plenty of chances. But it would be a scoreless draw heading to the second.

Calgary would break the ice in period two as Brandon Gorzynski would be able to find a line on the shot from the high slot to beat Reid Dyck to put the Hitmen on the board and lead 1-0 at 12:31. But the Broncos would navigate their way back into the game with a lob pass from Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB) & Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) setting up Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) for his third of the season and tying the game at 1-1 which would carry over into the third period where the Broncos would start the final stanza.

Despite the shot clock wildly in the Hitmen's favour, the Broncos would be able to counter and eventually take their first lead of the night as on a Calgary power play, Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) would break-in for his first of the season at 11:58 from Connor Dale (St. Albert, AB). The Broncos weren't done yet as the Hitmen pushed for the equalizer a play in the Hitmen end from Caswell would open things up for Brady Birnie who found Luke Mistelbacher for his 4th of the season late at 17:09. To make matters worse for the visitors just 32 seconds later Peyton Kettles (Winnipeg, MB) would make it 4-1 on a point shot that hit a Calgary defender to put the game away from Dawson Gerwing (Meadow Lake, SK) & Connor Gabriel (Saskatoon, SK).

With the win the Broncos have won four straight and are 4-3-0-0 on the season while Reid Dyck was on top of his game with 30 saves on the evening.

Next up for the Broncos, a trip to Regina to face the Pats on Friday night.

