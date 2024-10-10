15 WHL Players to Represent Canada at 2024 U17 World Challenge

Calgary, Alta. - A total of 15 WHL players will represent Canada, split across two teams, at the 2024 U17 World Challenge, scheduled for November 3-9, 2024, in Sarnia, Ont. Hockey Canada announced the 44 players for Team Red and Team White Thursday morning.

Ten WHL Clubs will feature at least one player at the 2024 World U17 Challenge, with the Brandon Wheat Kings, Medicine Hat Tigers, Prince Albert Raiders, Spokane Chiefs, and Vancouver Giants all being represented by two players each. The Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, Prince George Cougars, Tri-City Americans, and Victoria Royals will also be represented by one player each.

Set to make his debut for Canada as a member of Team Red on the international stage is exceptional status defenceman Landon DuPont (Everett Silvertips / Calgary, Alta.). The 15-year-old blueliner is off to a strong start in his first WHL season, being named WHL Rookie of the Week on October 1, and collecting 11 points (4G-7A) in seven games. DuPont was selected by the Silvertips with the first overall pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

Headlining the roster for Canada White is defenceman Daxon Rudolph (Prince Albert Raiders / Lacombe, Alta.). In his first WHL season, the 16-year-old rearguard has tallied two points (1G-1A) in six games. Rudolph was selected by the Raiders with the first overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

Canada Red U-17 Team - WHL Players

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Ht Wt Pos

Esler Carter Spokane Chiefs Okotoks, Alta. 5'9" 140 G

Carels Carson Prince George Cougars Cypress River, Man. 6'0" 168 D

DuPont Landon Everett Silvertips Calgary, Alta. 5'10" 172 D

Iginla Joe Edmonton Oil Kings Lake Country, B.C. 5'10" 157 F

Jacobson Jaxon Brandon Wheat Kings Brandon, Man. 5'8" 162 F

Olson Brett Vancouver Giants Spruce Grove, Alta. 6'2" 168 F

Pavao Cruz Tri-City Americans Calgary, Alta. 5'10" 183 F

Canada White U-17 Team - WHL Players

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Ht Wt Pos

Lin Ryan Vancouver Giants Richmond, B.C. 5'11" 152 D

Pantelas Giorgos Brandon Wheat Kings Victoria, B.C. 6'2" 184 D

Rudolph Daxon Prince Albert Raiders Lacombe, Alta. 6'1" 185 D

Verhoeff Keaton Victoria Royals Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. 6'3" 200 D

Boychuk Riley Prince Albert Raiders Cochrane, Alta. 5'9" 160 F

Preston Mathis Spokane Chiefs Penticton, B.C. 5'11" 166 F

Ruck Liam Medicine Hat Tigers Osoyoos, B.C. 5'11" 155 F

Ruck Markus Medicine Hat Tigers Osoyoos, B.C. 5'10" 150 F

The rosters were selected by U17 head scout Byron Bonora (Brooks, Alta.) and Benoit Roy (Sudbury, Ont.), director of hockey operations. Scott Salmond (Creston, B.C.), senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations also provided input, along with regional scouts Pierre Cholette (Quebec), Rob Simpson (Ontario), Darren Sutherland (Atlantic), and Darrell Woodley (Ontario), as well as Member representatives.

"Following a competitive summer camp and exciting start to the CHL season, we are thrilled to unveil the 44 athletes that will take the next step in the Program of Excellence and represent Canada at the U17 World Challenge," Roy said. "We believe we have assembled two strong teams that will give us the best chance to defend our gold medal, and we know all 44 players are excited to wear the Maple Leaf with Canada Red and Canada White in Sarnia next month."

The 2024 U17 World Challenge kicks off on November 3, with Canada White taking on Czechia at 3:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. MT and Canada Red facing off against Finland at 7:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. MT. Teams will play two preliminary-round games before the medal round, which concludes on November 9 with the medal games, as well as the fifth-place game. The event will also feature pre-tournament games in Sarnia, Petrolia, and Forest on November 1 at 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. MT.

TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will broadcast the bronze and gold medal games; check local listings for details.

For more information on Hockey Canada and the U17 World Challenge, please visit HockeyCanada.ca.

