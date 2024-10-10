Sanche Stops 30 in 4-1 Win in Brandon
October 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
BRANDON, Mani. - Jesse Sanche turned aside 30 of 31 shots as the Silvertips picked up the third win of their road trip Tuesday night by a 4-1 score over the Brandon Wheat Kings.
Brandon struck first in the contest, as Ben Binder Nord logged the first goal of his WHL career at 6:31 in the first period with a netfront redirection.
It would take until the second period for the Tips to respond. Landon DuPont intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and sprang an odd-man rush into the zone on the powerplay, cashing in on a Dominik Rymon feed at 8:19 to even the score. Beau Courtney roofed a breakaway shot over the shoulder of Wheat Kings netminder Carson Bjarnasson at 16:17 in the frame for the go-ahead goal, earning his first tally of the campaign.
Jesse Heslop's fourth of the year at 18:29 in the second helped extend Everett's lead to 3-1 by the second period's end.
DuPont tacked on an empty netter at 19:01 for a 4-1 final. Everett's penalty kill finished four-for-four in the win.
