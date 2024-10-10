Cougars Lose Four Goal Lead in Third Period, Fall 5-4 in Shootout to Winterhawks

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars saw their 4-0 lead through two periods slip away through their fingertips as the Portland Winterhawks clawed their way back to score four goals in the third period and defeat the Cougars 5-4 in a shootout in a wild Wednesday night game at the CN Centre.

GOALS:

1st PERIOD:

1-0 Cougars at 14:26 - Evan Groening (2) assisted by Kayden Lemire // The Cougars got the scoring started for the second consecutive night. 16-year-old forward Kayden Lemire spotted Evan Groening and the Cougar forward wired a wrist shot by Luke Brunen to give PG a 1-0 lead.

2-0 Cougars at 14:35 - Koehn Ziemmer (3) assisted by Ephram McNutt // The Cats doubled their lead in a hurry and it was Koehn Ziemmer who slid the puck towards the goal and somehow made its way through the legs of Brunen to make it 2-0. Brunen was relieved by Ondrej Stebetak after allowing two goals on six shots.

3-0 Cougars at 18:40 - Terik Parascak (3) assisted by Riley Heidt and Borya Valis // The Cats continued with the pressure and got rewarded courtesy of Terik Parascak who banged home his third of the season after Riley Heidt was able to spot him in the slot.

2nd PERIOD:

4-0 Cougars at 19:43 - Terik Parascak (4) assisted by Borya Valis and Riley Heidt // The Cats added to their lead in the final seconds of the second which proved to be a huge goal at the time. The line of Riley Heidt, Borya Valis, and Terik Parascak cashed in again as Parascak fired home his second of the night off a great pass from both Valis and Heidt.

3rd PERIOD:

4-1 Cougars at 7:06 - Diego Buttazzoni (3) (PP) assisted by Tyson Jugnauth // On a 5 on 3 power-play, the Hawks broke their goose egg. A one-time shot from Diego Buttazzoni at the right circle went through the five-hole of Josh Ravensbergen to make it 4-1.

4-2 Cougars at 13:14 - Hudson Darby (2) assisted by Tyson Jugnauth // The Hawks cut the Cougar lead in half after a point shot from Tyson Jugnauth went toward the goal and then was put home by Hudson Darby to make it 4-2.

4-3 Cougars at 16:16 - Kyle Chyzowski (6) assisted by Carter Sotheran // Just over three minutes later, the Hawks made it a one-goal game courtesy of their captain. Kyle Chyzowski had possession of the puck outside the dot at the left circle and snuck a shot by the short-side of Josh Ravensbergen to make it a 4-3 game at the CN Centre.

4-4 at 16:37 - Tyson Jugnauth (2) // 21 seconds later, a Tyson Jugnauth point shot re-directed off a Cougar leg and past Ravensbergen to tie the game. The Cougars called their timeout following the tying goal.

OVERTIME:

NO SCORING

SHOOTOUT:

Koehn Ziemmer: No Goal

Tyson Jugnauth: No Goal

Borya Valis: No Goal

Diego Buttazzoni: GOAL

Terik Parascak: No Goal

FINAL SCORE:

POR: 5 PG: 4 (SO)

FINAL SHOTS:

POR: 29 PG: 31

POWER-PLAYS:

POR: 1-5 PG: 0-3

GOALTENDING:

POR: Luke Brunen - 6:25 - 2/6

POR: Ondrej Štébeták - 59:15 - 23/25

PG: Joshua Ravensbergen - 65:00 - 24/28

3 STARS:

1.POR: Tyson Jugnauth (1-2-3)

2.PG: Terik Parascak (2-0-2)

3.POR: Diego Buttazzoni (SO Winner 1-0-1)

POST-GAME INTERVIEW WITH GM & HEAD COACH MARK LAMB

