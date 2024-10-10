Cougars Lose Four Goal Lead in Third Period, Fall 5-4 in Shootout to Winterhawks
October 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars saw their 4-0 lead through two periods slip away through their fingertips as the Portland Winterhawks clawed their way back to score four goals in the third period and defeat the Cougars 5-4 in a shootout in a wild Wednesday night game at the CN Centre.
GOALS:
1st PERIOD:
1-0 Cougars at 14:26 - Evan Groening (2) assisted by Kayden Lemire // The Cougars got the scoring started for the second consecutive night. 16-year-old forward Kayden Lemire spotted Evan Groening and the Cougar forward wired a wrist shot by Luke Brunen to give PG a 1-0 lead.
2-0 Cougars at 14:35 - Koehn Ziemmer (3) assisted by Ephram McNutt // The Cats doubled their lead in a hurry and it was Koehn Ziemmer who slid the puck towards the goal and somehow made its way through the legs of Brunen to make it 2-0. Brunen was relieved by Ondrej Stebetak after allowing two goals on six shots.
3-0 Cougars at 18:40 - Terik Parascak (3) assisted by Riley Heidt and Borya Valis // The Cats continued with the pressure and got rewarded courtesy of Terik Parascak who banged home his third of the season after Riley Heidt was able to spot him in the slot.
2nd PERIOD:
4-0 Cougars at 19:43 - Terik Parascak (4) assisted by Borya Valis and Riley Heidt // The Cats added to their lead in the final seconds of the second which proved to be a huge goal at the time. The line of Riley Heidt, Borya Valis, and Terik Parascak cashed in again as Parascak fired home his second of the night off a great pass from both Valis and Heidt.
3rd PERIOD:
4-1 Cougars at 7:06 - Diego Buttazzoni (3) (PP) assisted by Tyson Jugnauth // On a 5 on 3 power-play, the Hawks broke their goose egg. A one-time shot from Diego Buttazzoni at the right circle went through the five-hole of Josh Ravensbergen to make it 4-1.
4-2 Cougars at 13:14 - Hudson Darby (2) assisted by Tyson Jugnauth // The Hawks cut the Cougar lead in half after a point shot from Tyson Jugnauth went toward the goal and then was put home by Hudson Darby to make it 4-2.
4-3 Cougars at 16:16 - Kyle Chyzowski (6) assisted by Carter Sotheran // Just over three minutes later, the Hawks made it a one-goal game courtesy of their captain. Kyle Chyzowski had possession of the puck outside the dot at the left circle and snuck a shot by the short-side of Josh Ravensbergen to make it a 4-3 game at the CN Centre.
4-4 at 16:37 - Tyson Jugnauth (2) // 21 seconds later, a Tyson Jugnauth point shot re-directed off a Cougar leg and past Ravensbergen to tie the game. The Cougars called their timeout following the tying goal.
OVERTIME:
NO SCORING
SHOOTOUT:
Koehn Ziemmer: No Goal
Tyson Jugnauth: No Goal
Borya Valis: No Goal
Diego Buttazzoni: GOAL
Terik Parascak: No Goal
FINAL SCORE:
POR: 5 PG: 4 (SO)
FINAL SHOTS:
POR: 29 PG: 31
POWER-PLAYS:
POR: 1-5 PG: 0-3
GOALTENDING:
POR: Luke Brunen - 6:25 - 2/6
POR: Ondrej Štébeták - 59:15 - 23/25
PG: Joshua Ravensbergen - 65:00 - 24/28
3 STARS:
1.POR: Tyson Jugnauth (1-2-3)
2.PG: Terik Parascak (2-0-2)
3.POR: Diego Buttazzoni (SO Winner 1-0-1)
POST-GAME INTERVIEW WITH GM & HEAD COACH MARK LAMB
https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2024/10/10042343/Mark-Post-Oct-9_mixdown.mp3
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2024
- Cougars Lose Four Goal Lead in Third Period, Fall 5-4 in Shootout to Winterhawks - Prince George Cougars
- DuPont Logs Three Points in 5-1 over Regina - Everett Silvertips
- Hawks Complete Four Goal Comeback, Earn 5-4 Shootout Victory in Prince George - Portland Winterhawks
- Silvertips Defeat Pats 5-1 After Three Goal Second Frame - Regina Pats
- Tigers Shutout Rebels 3-0 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Fast Start Fades in Hitmen Setback - Calgary Hitmen
- Dyck Brilliant, Broncos Score Three in the Third in 4-1 Win over Hitmen - Swift Current Broncos
- Chiefs Push Win Streak to 5-Games with Comfortable 2-0 Win at PA - Spokane Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Prince George Cougars Stories
- Cougars Lose Four Goal Lead in Third Period, Fall 5-4 in Shootout to Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Prince George Cougars vs. Portland Winterhawks: October 9
- Koehn Ziemmer's Three-Point Night Helps Cougars Earn Point in 4-3 OT Setback to Winterhawks
- Cougars Acquire Eger and Two Draft Picks from Broncos for Carlin Dezainde
- Koehn Ziemmer Returning to Prince George Cougars