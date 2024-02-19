Walleye Weekly No. 18: February 19, 2024

February 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release









Toledo Walleye forward Brandon Hawkins

(Toledo Walleye) Toledo Walleye forward Brandon Hawkins(Toledo Walleye)

Overall Record: 28-10-4-5, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

February 16 at Cincinnati (6-4 Win)

February 17 at Kalamazoo (3-2 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

February 23 vs. Maine (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

February 24 vs. Maine (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

February 25 vs. Fort Wayne (5:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Split the weekend: The Walleye claimed victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones to begin the weekend with a 6-4 win, before running into the Kalamazoo Wings and falling 3-2 to the rival Wings. A four goal second period was key in Friday's win over Cincinnati while a late surge came up short in Kalamazoo.

Climbing the ladder: Forward Brandon Hawkins continues to climb the Walleye all-time ranks on a nightly basis. With his hat trick and four-point performance on Friday, Hawkins moved into sole possession of second place in power play goals and game-winning goals as well as claiming sole possession of fourth in assists all-time. Hawkins tallied Walleye goals 100, 101, and 102 on Friday and added goal 103 on Saturday, his league-leading 29th of the season. Hawkins is staring down the top two in franchise history. Hawkins has tallied 207 points (103G, 104A) with Toledo, and trails just Shane Berschbach (116 goals; 393 points) and Rankin (111; 214) for most goals and points in Walleye history. Hawkins is also riding a five-game point streak during which he has collected nine points (6G, 3A)

Rockin' Johnny: Goaltender John Lethemon has won each of his last three games and is unbeaten in each of his last six starts. Lethemon has defended the net to a 2.68 GAA and a .886 SVP over the last three games. The reigning ECHL Goaltender of the Year has been rockin' as of late and looks to continue his hot stretch into the spring.

Bliss-tering hot: Forward Trenton Bliss has been red-hot as of late, riding a four-game point streak with a total of eight points (3G, 5A). Bliss is looking to keep his hot stretch rolling on his way to his first 50-point season and his 100th professional point.

Comin' home: The Toledo Walleye will return home this weekend to begin an eight-game stretch of games at the Huntington Center. The homestand begins with back-to-back games against the Maine Mariners on Friday and Saturday before the return of the Fort Wayne Komets on Sunday. This weekend marks the first time that Toledo and Maine have matched up against each other.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (4G, 1A; 6th Professional Hat Trick; 100th Walleye Goal)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

John Lethemon (1-0-0, 4.00 GAA, .790 SVP)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.