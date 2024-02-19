Former Mariner Brazeau Scores in NHL Debut

PORTLAND, ME - Former Maine Mariners forward Justin Brazeau made his NHL debut on Monday afternoon, suiting up for the Boston Bruins in their home game against the Dallas Stars, and scoring his first career goal. Brazeau became the first Mariners alumni to play for the Bruins in a regular season game under the affiliation, which is in its third season.

Playing on Boston's fourth line, Brazeau was on the ice for each of the Bruins' first two goals in their 4-3 shootout victory over the Stars. The second goal belonged to him at 1:32 of the 2nd period, finishing a pass from Jesper Boqvist in the low slot to tie the game at two. The game ultimately went to a 10-round shootout, but Brazeau did not have an attempt as Charlie McAvoy netted the game-winner and University of Maine alumnus Jeremy Swayman made the game-ending save. Brazeau finished the game with a +2 rating and four shots on goal.

The Bruins announced on Monday that Brazeau had signed a two-year, two-way contract, promoting him from his American Hockey League deal with Providence. This season was Brazeau's third under contract with Providence - a stint which began in Maine at the start of the 2021-22 season. That season, Brazeau played in 18 games and put up 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists), being named to the ECHL All-Star Classic. He was called up to Providence in early December of 2021, where he remained for the rest of the season.

Prior to his time in the Bruins organization, Brazeau played in the Toronto Maple Leafs system, both for the AHL's Toronto Marlies and ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers. The 26-year-old forward who stands at 6'5, 220 pounds, was born in New Liskeard, Ontario.

Brazeau becomes the fifth Mariners alumnus to reach the NHL after playing in Maine, joining defenseman Sean Day (Tampa Bay Lightning), forward Michael Pezzetta (Montreal Canadiens), and goaltenders Adam Huska (New York Rangers), and Jon Gillies (St. Louis/New Jersey). Gillies had prior NHL experience with the Calgary Flames before joining the Mariners.

