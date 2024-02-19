Everblades Seeking Photo Submissions Ahead of First Responder Night

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will celebrate all frontline workers for First Responders Night, presented by the Cape Coral Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 3444, IAFF Local 1826, and IAFF Local 2424 to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association on Saturday, Feb. 24, as the Everblades host the Worcester Railers at 7:00 PM at Hertz Arena.

As part of the night's salute to service, the Everblades will play a special tribute video during one of the intermissions, including photos of nurses, doctors, police officers, firefighters, teachers, and all other frontline personnel submitted by fans.

If you or someone you know would like to submit a photo for recognition during the first responder slideshow on the jumbotron, please send your pictures to info@floridaeverblades.com.

Submissions should include the name of the person(s) in the photo along with the position held. Fans are welcome to submit multiple images.

All photos should be as clear as possible and should not be a photo of a photo. If a digital file of a photo is not available, fans should scan the photo and email it. The largest possible file size is preferred. Photos should be in a JPEG, PNG, or PDF file format and should be submitted by Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 5:00 PM.

