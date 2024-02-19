ECHL Transactions - February 19

February 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 19, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Alex Cohen, F

Utah:

Cody Corbett, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve

Greenville:

Delete Nikita Pavlychev, F recalled by Ontario

Indy:

Delete Caydon Edwards, G released as EBUG [2/18]

Iowa:

Add Peyton Jones, G activated from reserve

Delete Drew DeRidder, G placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Delete Nate Knoepke, D loaned to Toronto (AHL) [2/18]

Utah:

Add Josh Wesley, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Dante Giannuzzi, G activated from reserve

Delete Will Cranley, G placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Carson MacKinnon, F added to active roster (claimed from Savannah)

Delete Carson MacKinnon, F placed on reserve

