ECHL Transactions - February 19
February 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 19, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Alex Cohen, F
Utah:
Cody Corbett, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve
Greenville:
Delete Nikita Pavlychev, F recalled by Ontario
Indy:
Delete Caydon Edwards, G released as EBUG [2/18]
Iowa:
Add Peyton Jones, G activated from reserve
Delete Drew DeRidder, G placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Delete Nate Knoepke, D loaned to Toronto (AHL) [2/18]
Utah:
Add Josh Wesley, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Add Dante Giannuzzi, G activated from reserve
Delete Will Cranley, G placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Carson MacKinnon, F added to active roster (claimed from Savannah)
Delete Carson MacKinnon, F placed on reserve
