Railers Claim Forward Carson MacKinnon off Waivers
February 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today forward Carson MacKinnon has been claimed by the team off waivers.
MacKinnon, 24, joins the Railers after being claimed off waivers from the Savannah Ghost Pirates. With the Ghost Pirates this season, the Summerside, PE, native played in five games. Across his 26 game ECHL career, MacKinnon has made stops with the Ghost Pirates, Jacksonville Icemen, and Orlando Solar Bears, totaling two goals and one assist. Carson is the younger brother of former Railer Ryan MacKinnon, who spent time in Worcester across four seasons (17-18, 18-19, 19-20, 22-23).
Prior to playing professional hockey, the 6'0", 201 lb forward spent three seasons at the University of Prince Edward Island. With the Panthers, he had 29 points (7g-22a) in 47 games played. MacKinnon spent five seasons in the QMJHL with the Gatneau Olympiques and Rimouski Océanic. In 302 QMJHL games, he totaled 154 points (55g-99a) to go with 124 penalty minutes.
