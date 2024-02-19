Grizzlies Gameday: 3 PM Start at Maverik Center

February 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Wheeling Nailers (28-18-1-1, 58 points, .604 Win %) @ Utah Grizzlies (23-24-1, 47 points, .490 Win %)

Date: February 19, 2024 Venue: Maverik Center

Game Time: 3:10 pm.

Streaming/TV: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/11054989-2024-wheeling-nailers-vs-utah-grizzlies?nav_id=75

Audio/Radio: Utah Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Monday's Matchup

It's the last of a three-game series between the Grizzlies and Nailers. Utah is going for the sweep after winning the first 2 games of the series, outscoring Wheeling 6-3. The Grizz are 5-6 all-time vs Wheeling. Each of the first 9 all-time meetings between the clubs were played at Wheeling. Utah has won 8 of their last 9 home games. The Grizz are 9-2-1 in their last 12 games.

Brandon Cutler leads the Grizzlies in goals (22), power play goals (5), game winning goals (4) and shots on goal (180). Brett Stapley has 7 goals in 7 games in February. Stapley is a +9 in 7 games in February. Kyle Mayhew is 2nd among all league rookie defenseman with 31 points (8 goals, 23 assists). Mick Messner has 5 assists in his last 2 games. Utah has outscored opponents 17 to 8 in the third periods over their last 12 games. The Grizz are 16-3-1 when scoring first this season. The Nailers have won 12 of their last 14 games. Wheeling has been a good road team as they are 13-10-1 away from home. The Nailers are led by former Grizzlies forward Jordan Martel, who has 18 goals in 26 games with Wheeling.

Games This Series

Friday, February 16, 2024 - Wheeling 2 Utah 4 - Mick Messner had 4 assists. Nathan Burke, Brandon Cutler, Cole Gallant and Brett Stapley each scored a goal for Utah. Gallant got the game winner 6:50 into the third period. Wheeling got 2nd period goals from Isaac Belliveau and Louie Roehl. Utah outshot Wheeling 43 to 31.

Saturday, February 17, 2024 - Wheeling 1 Utah 2 - The two University of Denver products, Kyle Mayhew and Brett Stapley, scored Utah's goals. Wheeling outshot Utah 33 to 21. Arvid Holm saved 32 of 33 in his Grizzlies debut.

Monday - Wheeling at Utah. Maverik Center. 3:10 pm. Marvel Super Hero Day. Smith's Family Night.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

All Times Mountain.

Games Later This Week

Friday, February 23, 2024 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:35 pm. Cable Dahmer Arena.

Saturday, February 24, 2024 - Utah at Kansas City. 5:05 pm. Calbe Dahmer Arena.

Sunda, February 25, 2024 - Utah at Kansas City. 3:05 pm. Cable Dahmer Arena.

Ryan Kinasewich Gets 100th Win as Grizzlies Head Coach

Grizzlies Head Coach/General Manager Ryan Kinasewich earned his 100th victory as Utah won 2-1 over Wheeling on February 17th. Kinasewich became the 5th coach in team history to get to 100 wins.

Grizzlies Head Coaching Wins

Tim Branham - 284

Butch Goring - 178

Kevin Colley - 157

Don Hay - 104

Ryan Kinasewich - 100

Jason Christie - 90

Bob Bourne - 83

Pat Conacher - 23

The Captain is Back

Grizzlies captain Josh Wesley returns to the club as he was reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Wesley leads all league defenseman with 12 goals. Wesley has a point in 12 of his last 15 games with Utah. He has appeared in 7 games with Colorado and has 1 assist and a +3 rating.

Outstanding Home Crowds at Maverik Center

On February 17th a crowd of 8291 saw Utah win 2-1. A season high crowd of 10,498 saw the Grizzlies Defeated Rapid City 4-2 on January 27. Utah has averaged 7,336 fans per game over their last 11 home games. For the season Utah is averaging 5,849 fans per game.

Grizzlies Player Notes

Josh Wesley leads all league defensemen with 12 goals. Wesley is 3rd among league defenseman with 135 shots on goal. had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick vs Rapid City on January 27. Wesley has a point in 6 of his last 7 games. Wesley had 61 shots in his last 15 games. The captain has a point in 13 of his last 16 games (8 goals, 7 assists). He was called up to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on Feb. 10.

Kyle Mayhew is 2nd among league rookie defenseman with 31 points (8g, 23a). Mayhew had 4 assists and was a +4 on February 10 at Idaho.

Brett Stapley has 7 goals in his last 7 games. He has a point in 18 of his last 23 games. Stapley leads Utah in assists (28) and points (44). Stapley leads Utah with 11 multiple point games. He is a +9 in 7 games in February.

Cole Gallant leads Utah with 10 assists in 12 games in January. Gallant is tied for 2nd on the team with 23 assists. Gallant scored the game winner 6:50 into the third period on February 16 vs Wheeling.

Brandon Cutler leads Utah in goals (22), PIM (59), Shots on Goal (180), Game Winning Goals (4) and power play goals (5). Cutler has a point in 6 straight games and 10 of his last 12 games. Cutler led Utah with 7 goals in the month of January. He has 10 goals in his last 14 games. Cutler leads Utah with 2 overtime game winning goals. He won the game 20 seconds into overtime on January 20 at Kansas City. He also got the OT GWG on a one-timer from the right circle on Utah's lone power play at Tulsa on February 3rd.

Nathan Burke is 2nd on the Grizzlies with 16 goals. Burke has a goal in 6 of his last 10 games. Burke scored the game winning goal 6:17 into overtime on Feb. 10 at Idaho.

Mick Messner has 1 goal and 11 assists in his last 11 games. Messner had 4 assists in Utah's 4-2 win over Wheeling on Feb. 16.

Dylan Fitze has 10 points (5g, 5a) in 13 games in January. Fitze was a +6 in January.

Tyler Penner has appeared in 192 straight regular season games, 216 straight including the playoffs for Utah since the start of the 2021-22 season.

Adam Berg has 14 points (5g, 9a) in his last 17 games.

Alex Beaucage has 29 shots on goal in 6 games with Utah.

Aaron Aragon scored 2 goals on January 19 at KC. Aragon scored 2 more goals on January 26 vs Rapid City.

Dante Giannuzzi leads Utah with 11 wins this season.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

Ryan Kinasewich won his 100th game as Utah's head coach on Feb. 17. Utah is 15-7-1 over their last 23 games. Utah has won 8 of their last 9 home games. Utah is 16 -7 at home thisseason, outscoring opponents 78 to 61. Utah is averaging 7,336 fans per game over their last 11 home games. Utah has had 6 home games with over 7,600 fans. Utah is 4-1 ingames past regulation this season. Utah is 16-3-1 when scoring first this season. Utah has scored 5 shorthandedgoals this season. Utah is 13-2 when leading after 1 period and 13-2-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 9-0 athome when leading after 1 period. Utah has outscored opponents 17 to 8 in thethird periods over their last 12 games. The Grizz are 7-6-1 in their last 14 road games.

Recent Transactions: Josh Wesley Reassigned to Utah

February 19 - Defenseman Josh Wesley reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

February 16 - Goaltender Arvid Holm and Forward Alex Beaucage were reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL). Both Beaucage and Holm have NHL deals with the Colorado Avalanche. Beaucage has previously played in 4 games with Utah, scoring 1 goal and 3 assists. Beaucage had 20 shots on goal. Holm joins the Grizzlies for the first time.

February 16 - Utah signs defenseman Cody Corbett. He last played with Kalamazoo in the 2021-2022 season.

February 16 - Utah released forward J.C. Campagna. He had 1 goal and 4 assists in 12 games.

February 15 - Defenseman Keoni Texeira was loaned to the AHL's San Jose Barracuda. Texeira has 1 goal and 10 assists in 31 games for Utah this season. Texeira does have previous AHL experience with San Jose (4 games in the 2021-22 season) and 1 game with the Colorado Eagles last year.

Players Who Have Appeared in Every Game

There are 3 players who have appeared in all 48 games for the Grizzlies this season. They include forwards Brandon Cutler, Mick Messner and Tyler Penner.

2023-2024 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 23-24-1

Home record: 16-7

Road record: 7-17-1

Win percentage: .490

Streak: Won 3

Standings Points: 47

Last 10: 7-2-1

Goals per game: 3.10 (19th) Goals for: 149

Goals against per game: 3.48 (18th) Goals Against: 167

Shots per game: 31.40 (15th)

Shots against per game: 34.35 (23rd)

Power Play: 24 for 151 - 15.9 % (26th)

Penalty Kill: 109 for 149 - 73.2 % (28th)

Penalty Minutes: 517. 10.77 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 5.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 5.

Record When Scoring First: 16-3-1.

Opposition Scores First: 7-21.

Record in One Goal Games: 9-7-1.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT/Shootout TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 40 53 52 4 149

Opposition 51 64 51 1 167

Team Leaders

Goals: Brandon Cutler (22)

Assists: Brett Stapley (28)

Points: Stapley (44)

Plus/Minus: Bryan Yoon (+11)

PIM: Cutler (59)

Power Play Points: Kyle Mayhew (11)

Power Play Goals: Cutler (5)

Power Play Assists: Mayhew (9)

Shots on Goal: Cutler (180)

Shooting Percentage: Adam Berg (15.6 %) - Minimum 40 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cutler/Stapley (4)

Wins: Dante Giannuzzi (11)

Save %: Trent Miner (.917)

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.75)

Shutouts: Giannuzzi/Metcalf (1)

