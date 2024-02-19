ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension
February 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced the following fines and suspension.
Wichita's Pineo fined, suspended
Wichita's Jason Pineo has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #687, Tulsa at Wichita on Feb. 18.
Pineo is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized boarding penalty at 6:09 of the third period.
Pineo will miss Wichita's game at Iowa on Feb. 21.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Fort Wayne's Dugan, Pepin and Kallechy fined
Fort Wayne's Jack Dugan and Marc-Antoine Pepin and head coach Jesse Kallechy have each been fined undisclosed amounts as a result of their actions in ECHL Game #682, Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, on Feb. 18.
Dugan and Pepin are fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline for their game misconducts at 13:10 and 14:02 respectively of the third period.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Kallechy is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct at 14:02 of the third period and for published comments made following the game.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 19, 2024
- Railers Rebound, Take Orlando Finale 4-2 - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Transactions - February 19 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Former Mariner Brazeau Scores in NHL Debut - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Fall 2-1 to Royals - Newfoundland Growlers
- Trine University Report Card Night Is Saturday, March 2nd; Komets Travel to Wheeling and Toledo this Week. - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Weekly, February 19, 2024 - Wichita Thunder
- Toledo's Hawkins Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Brandon Hawkins Named ECHL Player of the Week - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Powers Through Central, Moves into Contention - Kalamazoo Wings
- Indy's Weeks Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: 3 PM Start at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- One of the Best University Defencemen in the Country Signs with the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Weekly Report- February 19 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Railers Claim Forward Carson MacKinnon off Waivers - Worcester Railers HC
- Everblades Seeking Photo Submissions Ahead of First Responder Night - Florida Everblades
- A Resounding Success: Canadiens / Nordiques Alumni Game - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 18 - Worcester Railers HC
- Walleye Weekly No. 18: February 19, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
- Royals Host Growlers for 1 PM Puck Drop on Presidents' Day - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.