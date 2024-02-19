ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced the following fines and suspension.

Wichita's Pineo fined, suspended

Wichita's Jason Pineo has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #687, Tulsa at Wichita on Feb. 18.

Pineo is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized boarding penalty at 6:09 of the third period.

Pineo will miss Wichita's game at Iowa on Feb. 21.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Fort Wayne's Dugan, Pepin and Kallechy fined

Fort Wayne's Jack Dugan and Marc-Antoine Pepin and head coach Jesse Kallechy have each been fined undisclosed amounts as a result of their actions in ECHL Game #682, Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, on Feb. 18.

Dugan and Pepin are fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline for their game misconducts at 13:10 and 14:02 respectively of the third period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Kallechy is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct at 14:02 of the third period and for published comments made following the game.

