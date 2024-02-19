Cox Scores Game-Winner in Royals Late Win over Growlers, 2-1
February 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (19-22-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Newfoundland Growlers (22-20-7-2), 2-1, on Monday, February 19th at Santander Arena. Anson Thornton (2-1-0-0) earned his second-straight win in net for the Royals with 29 saves on 30 shots. Dryden McKay (4-8-3-1) suffered the loss in net for Newfoundland with 26 saves on 28 shots.
Newfoundland opened up the low-scoring affair with the game's first goal at 4:54 when Tate Singleton plucked the top shelf over Thornton's right shoulder. Tyler Weiss and Todd Skirving earned the assists on Singleton's second goal of the series and 20th goal of the season.
Growlers vs. Royals 2/19/24 | Highlights
The Royals responded 38 seconds later at 5:32 when Jake Bricknell potted his sixth goal of the season on McKay. Will Zmolek and Tyson Fawcett earned the helpers on Bricknell's sixth goal of the season. The goal established a three-game point streak for Bricknell.
Press Conference | 2/19/24
Both Reading and Newfoundland went scoreless on one powerplay each in the middle frame. Reading outshot Newfoundland with 11 shots on goal to Newfoundland's 8 shots on goal.
In the final frame, Reading's Ryan Cox beat McKay off of a cross crease feed from Yvan Mongo for his first goal as a Royal with 3:36 left in regulation. Mongo earned the lone assist on Cox's eighth goal of the season which stood as the game winning goal.
The Royals continue the series against the Growlers on Wednesday, February 21st for Wild Wednesday. $2 dollar beer. BOGO college student tickets and $6.10 Orange Zone tickets.
To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets
-
2023-24 Season Memberships
Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
