Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 18

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 0-2-0-0 for the eighteenth week of the 2023-24 season. The Railers visited the Orlando Solar Bears for two midweek games. They lost 3-2 on Monday before falling 4-0 on Thursday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Monday, February 12 at Orlando Solar Bears | 3-2 L

Orlando struck first in the opening period when Darik Angeli (2-0-2) scored on a two-man breakaway and gave the Solar Bears a 1-0 lead. Riley Piercey (1-1-2) responded for Worcester to tie it 35 seconds later before Jérémie Biakabutuka (1-0-1) gave Orlando back the lead heading into the second. Ryan Dickinson scored his first professional goal to tie the game for Worcester by the end of the second. Darik Angeli scored again for Orlando in the third, as the score would then hold at 3-2 in favor of Orlando.

Thursday, February 15 at Orlando Solar Bears | 4-0 L

The Solar Bears opened scoring first with two quick goals late in the first period from Mitchell Hoelscher (1-1-2) and Alex Frye (1-0-1). Tanner Schachle (1-0-1) added one more in the second to push Orlando ahead 3-0 going into the third. Jimmy Mazza (1-0-1) ripped a shot down-ice off of the draw in the third period into an empty net to give Orlando the final goal of the game and a 4-0 victory over Worcester.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Monday, February 19 at Orlando Solar Bears | 12:00 p.m. EST

Wednesday, February 21 at Florida Everblades | 7:30 p.m. EST

Friday, February 23 at Florida Everblades | 7:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, February 24 at Florida Everblades | 7:00 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Cole Ceci made his Railers debut in the team's 3-2 loss on Monday evening.

Riley Piercey recorded his second multi-point game in three outings with a goal and an assist on Monday.

Ryan Dickinson scored his first professional goal on Monday.

Railers forward Blade Jenkins signed a one-way contract with the Hartford Wolfpack on Saturday, February 20th.

Both Ashton Calder and Jake Pivonka were on three-game point streaks heading into Thursday's game against Orlando.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 21-20-4-2 on the season.

The Railers are averaging 32.38 shots per game, ninth in the ECHL and second in the North Division behind the Adirondack Thunder.

The Railers outshot the Solar Bears 71-50 across the week.

Worcester went 5/6 on the penalty kill this past week.

Worcester is averaging 31.72 shots against per game, thirteenth fewest in the ECHL.

