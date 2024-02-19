Stingrays Weekly Report- February 19

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays split their four-game slate last week, earning wins against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and the Florida Everblades. With 63 points, the Stingrays are in third place in the South Division. They have three matchups on the schedule for this week, including one home game against the Atlanta Gladiators and two away contests against the Norfolk Admirals.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 30-17-2-1 LAST WEEK: 2-2-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, February 13 at Atlanta Gladiators | 5-4 L

The South Carolina Stingrays were edged by the Atlanta Gladiators 5-4 on Tuesday night. Mitchell Gibson stopped 18 of 24 shots for the Stingrays. Benton Maass skated in his 100th ECHL game.

Friday, February 16 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7-0 W

The South Carolina Stingrays shut out the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 7-0. Jonny Evans scored his first career hat trick and Kameron Kielly tallied two goals. Evans (three goals, one assist) and Austin Magera (one goal, three assists), tallied four points each. Goaltender Mitchell Gibson stopped all 22 shots he faced and earned his third shutout of the season.

Saturday, February 17 vs. Florida Everblades | 4-1 L

The Stingrays dropped a 4-1 decision against the Florida Everblades on Saturday night. Jack Adams scored the lone goal for the Stingrays, and Garin Bjorklund made 11 stops in the loss.

Sunday, February 18 vs. Florida Everblades | 3-1 W

The Stingrays earned a 3-1 victory over the Florida Everblades on Sunday afternoon. Mitchell Gibson earned the game's number-one star with a 26-save performance.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, February 21 vs. Atlanta Gladiators | 10:30 am EST

Friday, February 23 at Norfolk Admirals | 7:05 pm EST

Saturday, February 24 at Norfolk Admirals | 6:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Austin Magera (21)

Assists: Kevin O'Neil (34)

Points: Austin Magera (54)

Plus/Minus: Austin Magera (+19)

Penalty Minutes: Tyson Empey (107)

Power Play Goals: Jack Adams (7)

Wins: Mitchell Gibson (16)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (2.29)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (0.910)

WHO'S HOT: Kevin O'Neil is tied for sixth in the league in assists (34) and had a five-game assist streak (9 assists) before this Sunday's game. Jack Adams scored power play goals on Friday and Saturday night.

STAT OF THE WEEK: The Stingrays are on a four-game power play goal streak (seven goals).

