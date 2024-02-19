Nailers Defeat Grizzlies 4-2 in Series Finale
February 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Wheeling Nailers got 2 goals from Peter Laviolette as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 4-2 on President's Day at Maverik Center.
Laviolette scored 1:37 into the contest to give Nailers a 1-0 lead. Justin Lee extended the Wheeling lead 13:06 in. Wheeling led 2-0 after 1 frame.
Laviolette got his second of the evening 7:47 into the second. Mick Messner got the Grizz on the board 19:45 into the period. Kyle Mayhew got his 24th assist of the season, which ranks 2nd on the club. Wheeling led 3-1 after 40 minutes of play.
Tanner Laderoute scored a power play goal for Wheeling 7:13 into the third period. Utah's Alex Beaucage scored 19:05 in. Wheeling got the two goal victory as they salvaged the third game of the series after the Grizzlies won the first two.
Wheeling outshot Utah 34 to 24. Nailers goaltender Taylor Gauthier stopped 22 of 24 in the win as his record goes to 19-12-0-1 on the year. Utah's Arvid Holm saved 30 of 34.
The Grizzlies begin a 6 game road trip at Kansas City on Friday night at 6:35 pm. Utah's next home game is on Friday, March 8 vs Rapid City at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
Games Next Road Trip
Friday, February 23, 2024 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:35 pm. Cable Dahmer Arena.
Saturday, February 24, 2024 - Utah at Kansas City. 5:05 pm. Calbe Dahmer Arena.
Sunday, February 25, 2024 - Utah at Kansas City. 3:05 pm. Cable Dahmer Arena.
Wednesday, February 28, 2024 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena.
Friday, March 1, 2024 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena.
Saturday, March 2, 2024 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena.
3 stars
1. Peter Laviolette (Wheeling) - 2 goals, +2, 4 shots.
2. Justin Lee (Wheeling) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 4 shots.
3. Michael McChesney (Wheeling) - 2 assists, +1, 3 shots.
