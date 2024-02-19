Indy's Weeks Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Mitchell Weeks of the Indy Fuel is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 12-18.

Weeks went 2-0-0 with a 1.01 goals-against average and a save percentage of .968 in two appearances at Iowa last week.

The 22-year-old had 31 saves in a 3-1 win on Wednesday and turned aside 29 shots in a 7-1 victory on Friday.

Under contract to Rockford of the American Hockey League, Weeks is 8-5-4 in 18 appearances with the Fuel this season with two shutouts, a 2.87 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900. He has also gone 3-2-0 in five appearances with the IceHogs.

A native of Barrie, Ontario, Weeks has seen action in 40 career games with Indy going 23-10-5 with four shutouts, a 2.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909. He made his pro debut with Wheeling, appearing in three games during the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Prior to turning pro, Weeks saw action in 95 career games with Sudbury of the Ontario Hockey League, posting a career record of 36-44-8 with a 3.97 goals-against average and a save percentage of .888.

