One of the Best University Defencemen in the Country Signs with the Lions

February 19, 2024







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Lions de Trois-Rivières have agreed to terms with Jacob Paquette, considered to be one of the best defencemen in the Canadian university U SPORTS circuit.

Paquette, 6'3'' and 201 lbs., has played the last three years with Queen's University. This season, the Ottawa, Ontario native registered 14 points and 54 penalty minutes in 26 games.

Before his time at Queen's, Paquette played five seasons in the OHL (Ontario Hockey League), including three full seasons with the Kingston Frontenacs, where he was the team's assistant captain.

Paquette was drafted by the NHL's Nashville Predators in 2017 (216th overall).

He'll be a welcome addition to the Lions, who recently lost the services of Chris Jandric (AHL's Laval Rocket) and Eric Hjorth (Alps Hockey League's Ritten Sport) in recent weeks.

