Railers Rebound, Take Orlando Finale 4-2

February 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers goaltender John Muse vs. the Orlando Solar Bears

Orlando, FL - The Worcester Railers HC (22-20-4-2, 50pts) took down the Orlando Solar Bears (24-17-6-2, 56pts), on Monday afternoon by the final score of 4-2 in front of 5,378 fans at the Kia Center. The Railers will stay in Florida to play against the Florida Everblades at the Hertz Arena in Estero on Wednesday, February 21st, at 7:30 EST.

The Railers came out of the gate on fire with three goals in the first period. Anthony Callin (1-0-1) opened up the scoring with a quick short-sided goal midway through the period. The Railers would also have two goals scored in a span of 1:04 with goals from Artyom Kulakov (1-1-2) and Keegan Howdeshell (1-0-1). The Solar Bears would go on to score the next two goals. One coming from forward Luke Boka (1-0-1) off of a redirect and Darik Angeli (1-0-1) from the top of the left circle with the goalie pulled. Railers forward Jack Quinlivan (1-0-1) closed out the game with an empty netter and sealed the win for the railers and goaltender John Muse.

The Railers' first period was one of their best of the year. They limited chances on the Solar Bears' rush opportunities, provided pressure on the forecheck, and generated scoring opportunities after Solar Bears miscues. Railers forward Anthony Callin (10th) did just that in the first. The Wisconsin native saw an opportunity to jump on the forecheck when the Solar Bears retreated to their defensive zone with the puck. Callin stole the puck, rushed towards the net, and elevated it short side on Goaltender Brandon Halverson's glove side to give the Railers their first goal of the game. The scoring didn't stop there for the Railers. Artyom Kulakov (3rd) found open ice with the puck and moved down the right wing. Kulakov sent a backhand pass toward the middle of the ice that was tipped by a Solar Bear defenseman's stick and snuck past Halverson's glove side to make it 2-0 Railers. The third and final goal of the period would come off an Orlando line change miscue that gave the Railers a 3-on-2 scoring opportunity. Railers forward Jake Pivonka made a beautiful pass to Keegan Howdeshell (6th) out in front of the net who slid a backhand shot past the outstretched Halverson. The Railers lead the period with shots on goal, 14-9.

Orlando fought back with the only goal of the second. The goal came off a redirect by forward Luke Boka (6th) that beat goaltender John Muse on his glove side. The rest of the period was quiet up until 2 minutes left in the period. The Solar Bears were on the power play with the puck down low on the far goal line. Defenseman Jimmy Mazza received a cross-ice pass and delivered a quick shot on net. John Muse made a highlight reel, pad-stacking save to retain the Railers 2-goal lead. The Railers would lead the period and game with shots on goal, 6-5 and 20-14.

The third period showed more of the physical side of the game. Orlando eventually scored with their goaltender pulled late in the third with a shot from the top of the left circle by forward Darik Angeli (6th). The Solar Bears' late-game heroics weren't enough to get past John Muse and the Railers as Jack Quinlivan (3rd) would score on the empty net to make the final score 4-2. The Solar Bears would lead the period and game with shots on goal, 13-5 and 27-25.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: John Muse (25 saves, 2GA, .923 SV%) 2nd Star: Luke Boka (1-0-1, +1, 2 shots) 1st Star: Anthony Callin (1-0-1, -1, 3 shots)... Final shots were 27-25 in favor of Orlando... Brandon Halverson (12-9-3-1) made 21 saves on 24 shots for Orlando... John Muse (10-4-1) made 25 saves on 27 shots for Worcester, while Cole Ceci served as the backup... Worcester went 0-for-1 on the power play while Orlando went 0-for-1... Andrei Bakanov (DNP), Carson MacKinnon (DNP), Ryan Verrier (DNP), Tristan Lennox (IR), and John Copeland (IR) did not dress for Worcester... The Railers scored 3 goals in the first period for the first time since October 22nd against the Adirondack Thunder... Artyom Kulakov lead the Railers in shots with 6.

