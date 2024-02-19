Nailers Grab Finale against Grizzlies, 4-2

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - Despite playing one man short in back-to-back contests, the Wheeling Nailers were able to take a win home with them from Utah. Peter Laviolette notched his third career two-goal game on Monday afternoon, and was joined in the goal column by Justin Lee and Tanner Laderoute, as the Nailers grabbed a 4-2 victory over the Utah Grizzlies. Wheeling has now earned a win in 27 different states all-time.

The Nailers had their best start to a game in the series, as they rushed out to a 2-0 first period lead. The first goal came just 97 seconds into the match. Michael McChesney directed a shot on goal from the left circle, which was padded away. However, the rebound kicked out to Peter Laviolette, who bumped the puck from his skate to his stick, and swiped the puck into the left side of the cage. With 6:54 remaining, David Jankowski won an offensive zone face-off to Justin Lee, who skated down the left wall and roofed a wrist shot into the top-right corner.

Both teams tickled the twine in the middle frame, as Wheeling maintained its two-goal advantage. The lead temporarily became three at the 7:47 mark. McChesney swiveled a pass into the low slot, which tipped off of Sebastian Dirven and landed on Laviolette's tape, as he swatted home his second of the contest. Utah got on the board with just over 12 seconds to go, when Mick Messner tossed in a wrist shot from the right circle.

No momentum was gained off of the late period strike, and the Nailers turned on the red light for a fourth time with their lone man advantage of the day. Justin Lee drove a laser of a one-timer on goal, which was stopped, but Tanner Laderoute instantly pounded in the rebound. Alex Beaucage tallied in the final minute for the Grizzlies with a wrist shot in the right circle, but Wheeling had already done its damage in the 4-2 road triumph.

Taylor Gauthier secured the win for the Nailers, as he thwarted 22 of the 24 shots he faced. Arvid Holm took the loss for Utah, as he made 30 saves on 34 shots.

