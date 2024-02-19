Growlers Fall 2-1 to Royals

The Newfoundland Growlers dropped a tight contest 2-1 to the Reading Royals on Monday afternoon at Santander Arena.

Tate Singleton provided the lone Growler goal and Dryden McKay made 26 stops in the defeat.

These two conclude their series in Reading at 8:30pm NL time on Wednesday.

Three Stars:

1. REA - A. Thornton

2. REA - R. Cox

3. NFL - C. Carter

