Growlers Fall 2-1 to Royals
February 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers dropped a tight contest 2-1 to the Reading Royals on Monday afternoon at Santander Arena.
Tate Singleton provided the lone Growler goal and Dryden McKay made 26 stops in the defeat.
These two conclude their series in Reading at 8:30pm NL time on Wednesday.
Three Stars:
1. REA - A. Thornton
2. REA - R. Cox
3. NFL - C. Carter
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
