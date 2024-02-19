Americans Weekly
February 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), won two out of three games last week to win their second straight week. The Americans packed the house on Saturday afternoon with an announced crowd of 6,004, on O'Reilly McDonald's Day in Allen. The Americans will not play another game until March 1st.
Last Week's Record: 2-1-0
Overall record: 22-25-2-1
Last Week's Results:
Wednesday, February 14th
Wichita 1 at Allen 3, Final
Friday, February 16,
Americans 4 at Tulsa 2, Final
Saturday, February 17,
Tulsa 3 at Americans 1, Final
-- Upcoming Games --
Friday, March 1, vs. Tulsa Oilers
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, March 2, @ Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: Intrust Bank Arena
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Sunday, March 3, vs. Wichita Thunder
Time: 2:10 PM CST
Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (22) Colby McAuley
Assists - (33) Hank Crone
Points - (48) Hank Crone
Power Play Goals - (11) Colby McAuley
Power Play Assists - (18) Hank Crone
Shorthanded Goals - (3) Gavin Gould
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Grant Hebert and four others
Game Winning Goals - (3) Blake Murray
First Goal - (4) Grant Hebert
Insurance Goals - (4) Easton Brodzinski
Penalty Minutes - (132) Mikael Robidoux
Plus/Minus - (+11) Blake Murray
Shots on Goal - (137) Colby McAuley
Save Percentage - (0.926) Leevi Merilainen
Goals against average (2.87) Marco Costantini
Goalie Wins - (9) Leevi Merilainen
Americans Notables:
Allen is averaging 18.06 penalty minutes per game.
The Americans are 2-2 in overtime games.
Allen is 17-5-1-1 when scoring first.
The Americans are 22-23-2-1 against the Mountain Division.
Allen is tied for third overall with seven shorthanded goals.
Gavin Gould is tied for second overall in the ECHL with three shorthanded goals.
Colby McAuley is tied for second overall with 11 power play goals.
Mikael Robidoux is third in the ECHL with 132 penalty minutes.
The Americans have given up eight shorthanded goals which is tied for third most in the league.
The Americans are averaging 3.40 goals per game.
Grant Hebert has four goals in his last five games.
