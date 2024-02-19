Americans Weekly

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), won two out of three games last week to win their second straight week. The Americans packed the house on Saturday afternoon with an announced crowd of 6,004, on O'Reilly McDonald's Day in Allen. The Americans will not play another game until March 1st.

Last Week's Record: 2-1-0

Overall record: 22-25-2-1

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday, February 14th

Wichita 1 at Allen 3, Final

Friday, February 16,

Americans 4 at Tulsa 2, Final

Saturday, February 17,

Tulsa 3 at Americans 1, Final

-- Upcoming Games --

Friday, March 1, vs. Tulsa Oilers

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, March 2, @ Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: Intrust Bank Arena

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Sunday, March 3, vs. Wichita Thunder

Time: 2:10 PM CST

Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (22) Colby McAuley

Assists - (33) Hank Crone

Points - (48) Hank Crone

Power Play Goals - (11) Colby McAuley

Power Play Assists - (18) Hank Crone

Shorthanded Goals - (3) Gavin Gould

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Grant Hebert and four others

Game Winning Goals - (3) Blake Murray

First Goal - (4) Grant Hebert

Insurance Goals - (4) Easton Brodzinski

Penalty Minutes - (132) Mikael Robidoux

Plus/Minus - (+11) Blake Murray

Shots on Goal - (137) Colby McAuley

Save Percentage - (0.926) Leevi Merilainen

Goals against average (2.87) Marco Costantini

Goalie Wins - (9) Leevi Merilainen

Americans Notables:

Allen is averaging 18.06 penalty minutes per game.

The Americans are 2-2 in overtime games.

Allen is 17-5-1-1 when scoring first.

The Americans are 22-23-2-1 against the Mountain Division.

Allen is tied for third overall with seven shorthanded goals.

Gavin Gould is tied for second overall in the ECHL with three shorthanded goals.

Colby McAuley is tied for second overall with 11 power play goals.

Mikael Robidoux is third in the ECHL with 132 penalty minutes.

The Americans have given up eight shorthanded goals which is tied for third most in the league.

The Americans are averaging 3.40 goals per game.

Grant Hebert has four goals in his last five games.

