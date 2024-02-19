A Resounding Success: Canadiens / Nordiques Alumni Game

February 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The contest between the Canadiens Alumni and the Nordiques Alumni took place Saturday afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron. The event was a huge success: More than 3,100 fans packed into the Trois-Rivières arena to witness an 8-5 Canadiens Alumni victory.

The players were unanimous in their praise regarding the high-quality of the event from start to finish, along with the warm welcome they received from the Trois-Rivières fans. The Lions de Trois-Rivières organization was thrilled with the fans' enthusiasm throughout the afternoon, as well as by the $12,875 that was raised in the 50-50 draw, which is a Colisée Vidéotron record.

Trois-Rivières native Marc Bureau was a stand-out for the Canadiens Alumni notching two goals, and his teammates David Desharnais and Francis Bouillon also each scored twice.

During a stoppage in play, Nordiques Alumni (and former Draveurs de Trois-Rivières) coach Michel Bergeron was given a warm ovation from the crowd.

