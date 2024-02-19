Brandon Hawkins Named ECHL Player of the Week

February 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release









Toledo Walleye forward Brandon Hawkins

(Toledo Walleye) Toledo Walleye forward Brandon Hawkins(Toledo Walleye)

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Brandon Hawkins has been named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week February 12 through February 18.

Hawkins posted four goals and one assist over Toledo's two game road weekend. His sixth professional regular season hat trick led the way for Toledo to collect a 6-4-win Friday night at Cincinnati. He also added an assist in that contest for his first four-point game of the year. He finished his weekend with a goal in the Walleye's 3-2 loss at Kalamazoo on Saturday.

The Macomb, Michigan native is currently leading the ECHL in points with 62, and in goals with 29 over 47 games played this season while skating as a plus-12. In his career, he has played in 249 ECHL games with 279 points (142G, 137A). On the Walleye all-time lists, he is third in goals with 103, fourth in assists with 104, and third in points with 207.

Prior to his pro career, Hawkins played for Bowling Green State University and Northeastern where he posted 108 points (46G, 62A) over a combined 141 games. In his two seasons with the Falcons, the 29-year-old had 58 points (29G, 29A).

On behalf of Brandon Hawkins, a case of pucks will be donated to a Toledo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.