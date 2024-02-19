Thunder Weekly, February 19, 2024

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played four games in five days last week. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, February 14

Wichita at Allen, 3-1 L

Friday, February 16

Kansas City at Wichita, 5-2 L

Saturday, February 17

Wichita at Kansas City, 5-3 W

Sunday, February 18

Tulsa at Wichita, 5-2 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, February 21

Wichita at Iowa, 6:35 p.m. Watch the game or Listen.

Friday, February 23

Wichita at Indy, 6 p.m. Watch the game or Listen.

Saturday, February 24

Wichita at Indy, 6 p.m. Watch the game or Listen.

**Pre-game at home begins at 6:40 p.m. with Toyota Pregame Show. Road games begin 15 minutes before puck drop.**

WICHITA

HOME: 12-12-2-0

AWAY: 4-14-5-0

OVERALL: 16-26-7-0

Last 10: 4-4-2-0

Streak: 2-0-0-0

Rank: 7th, Mountain Division, 39 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Dickman, 19

Assists: Watts, 27

Points: Dickman, 45

+/-: Kuzmeski, +9

PIM: Masella, 97

LAST WEEKEND - Wichita picked up a pair of wins this past weekend and snapped a losing skid. With the victory in Kansas City on Saturday, the Thunder snapped a 10-game road losing streak. It was also the first back-to-back wins since mid-January.

POWER - Jay Dickman finished with a goal and an assist on Sunday. He has six points in his last three games (1g, 5a). Dickman had three helpers on Saturday. The veteran forward is tied for second in the ECHL with 11 power play goals.

FIRSTS - Kobe Walker joined the Thunder on March 7 and it didn't take him very long to net his first pro goal. He scored on Sunday afternoon to give the fans complimentary pancakes. Walker played for former Thunder forward Travis Clayton before heading to RIT.

BACKSTOP - Trevor Gorsuch has made at least 45 saves in three of his last six appearances. He earned his fifth win of the season on Sunday, stopping 45 of 47 shots, including 18 saves in the third period.

BULLDOG - Bradley Marek returned to the Thunder last week and picked up where he left off when he was called up in November. He recorded two goals on Saturday night and finished with a goal and an assist on Sunday afternoon. Marek has 15 points (7g, 8a) in 14 games this year.

200 - Brayden Watts played in his 200th ECHL game on Wednesday night. He took over the team-lead in assists (27) with three helpers against the Mavericks. Watts has five assists over his last five games.

WALLY WORLD - Jake Wahlin is approaching two career milestones. Wahlin is sitting at 194 ECHL games and 93 ECHL points. He has three points in his last three games.

GORDIE HOWE - Jason Pineo netted a Gordie Howe Hat Trick on Sunday. Pineo has four goals in his last seven games. He tallied his first multi-point game of his career.

FOUR OR MORE - The magic number to predict a Thunder victory this year has been four. When Wichita scores four or more during the course of a game, the team is 14-3-2. When the Thunder scores three or less, the team is 2-23-5.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jason Pineo is tied for second among rookies with four shorthanded points...Shane Kuzmeski has four points in his last four games...Michal Stinil has three points in his last three outings...Dillon Boucher is tied for first among rookies with six major penalties....Ryan Finnegan is tied for first among rookies in shooting percentage (22.2%)...Wichita is 8-6-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 9-3-3 when leading after one...Wichita is 12-2-3 when leading after two...

