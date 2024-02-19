Trine University Report Card Night Is Saturday, March 2nd; Komets Travel to Wheeling and Toledo this Week.

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets will be on the road for the next two games. Friday, the team will make its first appearance in Wheeling before traveling to Toledo on Sunday. The Komets are fourth in the Central Division with 52 points and 21 regular season games remaining. The team returns home for Trine University Report Card Night on Saturday, March 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Fri. 2/16 at Kalamazoo FW 3 - KAL 4 OTL

Sat. 2/17 vs Cincinnati FW 3 - CIN 4 L

Sun. 2/18 vs Cincinnati FW 1 - CIN 4 L

About last week -

On Friday, Ethen Keppen scored on the game's first shot to give the Komets the early lead in Kalamazoo. Jack Dugan added another goal in the second to increase the Komet lead. The Wings mounted a comeback with two goals to tie the game heading into the second intermission. In the third, Connor Corcoran gave the Komets the lead at 17:14, but the team could not hang on as the Wing's David Keefer tipped the puck past Ryan Fanti to tie the game and send it overtime. In extra time, Keefer struck again for the game-winner at 3:36. Fanti took the loss, making 36 saves.

On Saturday, 9,493 fans packed the Memorial Coliseum to see the Komets fall to Cincinnati 4-3. After trailing 4-1 in the third period, the Komets began to rally early in the period when veteran Shawn Szydlowski scored his eighth of the season at 2:15. While on the power play; rookie Ture Linden scored his 20th of the season at 4:42 to pull the Komets within in one. The team fired 21 total shots on the net in the third but could not come up with the equalizer, giving the Cyclones the win. Brett Brochu made 35 saves in the loss. Cincinnati's Zack Andrusiak finished with a hat trick.

On Sunday, rookie Jake Chiasson was the lone Komet to breakthrough with a goal at 7:21 of the second period, as the club fell to Cincinnati 4-1. The Cyclones scored the first two goals of the game in the first period and added another late in the second to cement the win. Tyler Parks made 21 saves in the loss.

Komet streaks-

Points: 2 games, Ethan Keppen (2a)

Assists: 2 games, Ethan Keppen (2a)

Road Points: 8 games, Dugan (4g, 7a),

Road Goals: 2 games, Corcoran (2g)

Komet leaders-

Points: 54, Dugan (14g, 40a)

Goals: 20, Linden

Assists: 40, Dugan

Power Play Goals: 7, Linden

Short-Handed Goals: 2, Gorniak

Game Winning Goals: 5, D'Aoust

Shots: 176, D'Aoust

PIM: 129, Dugan

Plus/Minus: +20, Bernard

Home Points: 22, Dugan (4g, 18a)

Home Goals: 10, Linden

Home Assists: 18, Dugan

Road Points: 30, Dugan (8g, 22a)

Road Goals: 10, Linden

Road Assists: 22, Dugan

Goaltenders

Appearances: 30, Parks

Wins: 15, Parks

Saves: 843, Parks

Goals against Avg: 2.60, Fanti

Save percentage: .920, Brochu

Shutouts: 1, Parks, Brochu, Fanti

Special K's - The Komets scored one power-play goal on seven opportunities while killing nine of 12 power-plays by the opposition.

Next week - The Komets will travel to Wheeling on Friday for the first time this season before heading to Toledo on Sunday.

Icing the puck - Ture Linden is the first Komet rookie to score 20 goals since Matt Alvaro scored 21 during the 2021-22 season. Since joining the ECHL, Mike Cazzola is the only Komet rookie to score 30 goals in a season (2016-2017). The Komets are averaging 8,014 fans per game. Jake Dugan's 13-game point streak was snapped on Sunday. It was the third-longest in the league this season.

Gayle Long passes away - Gayle Long the widow of Komet legend Eddie Long has passed away at 87. Visitation will be on February 24 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes at Maplewood Park. Full details

Upcoming Promotions

Saturday, March 2, 2024

Trine University Report Card Night versus Wheeling, any student with an A or A-Equivalent can get a FREE ticket to the game courtesy of Trine University! Show your report card at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to receive a FREE TICKET TO THIS GAME!

Sunday, March 3, 2024

Meijer Family Night vs Indy, visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office and get four Upper Arena Tickets for just $54. Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game. Season Ticket Exchange Night presented by OmniSource, season ticket holders can redeem unused season tickets for additional tickets to this game. Tickets can be selected from any available seating level except Club Level.

See Komets Schedule See Komets Roster

Komet Hockey on WOWO-Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 92.3 FM. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

