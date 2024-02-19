Toledo's Hawkins Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

February 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Brandon Hawkins of the Toledo Walleye is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 12-18.

Hawkins scored four goals and added an assist for five points in two games last week.

The 29-year-old notched a hat trick, while adding an assist, in a 6-4 win at Cincinnati on Friday before adding a goal in a 4-2 loss at Kalamazoo on Saturday.

A native of Macomb, Michigan, Hawkins leads the ECHL with 29 goals and 62 points in 47 games this season.

Hawkins has totaled 279 points (142g-137a) in 249 career ECHL games with Toledo, Fort Wayne and Wheeling while adding seven points (3g-4a) in 27 career American Hockey League games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rochester, Cleveland and Chicago.

Prior to turning pro, Hawkins tallied 108 points (46g-62a) in 141 career collegiate games with Bowling Green State University and Northeastern University.

On behalf of Brandon Hawkins, a case of pucks will be donated to a Toledo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.