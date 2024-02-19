Toledo's Hawkins Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
February 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Brandon Hawkins of the Toledo Walleye is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 12-18.
Hawkins scored four goals and added an assist for five points in two games last week.
The 29-year-old notched a hat trick, while adding an assist, in a 6-4 win at Cincinnati on Friday before adding a goal in a 4-2 loss at Kalamazoo on Saturday.
A native of Macomb, Michigan, Hawkins leads the ECHL with 29 goals and 62 points in 47 games this season.
Hawkins has totaled 279 points (142g-137a) in 249 career ECHL games with Toledo, Fort Wayne and Wheeling while adding seven points (3g-4a) in 27 career American Hockey League games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rochester, Cleveland and Chicago.
Prior to turning pro, Hawkins tallied 108 points (46g-62a) in 141 career collegiate games with Bowling Green State University and Northeastern University.
On behalf of Brandon Hawkins, a case of pucks will be donated to a Toledo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 19, 2024
- Toledo's Hawkins Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Brandon Hawkins Named ECHL Player of the Week - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Powers Through Central, Moves into Contention - Kalamazoo Wings
- Indy's Weeks Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: 3 PM Start at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- One of the Best University Defencemen in the Country Signs with the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Weekly Report- February 19 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Railers Claim Forward Carson MacKinnon off Waivers - Worcester Railers HC
- Everblades Seeking Photo Submissions Ahead of First Responder Night - Florida Everblades
- A Resounding Success: Canadiens / Nordiques Alumni Game - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 18 - Worcester Railers HC
- Walleye Weekly No. 18: February 19, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
- Royals Host Growlers for 1 PM Puck Drop on Presidents' Day - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.