Royals Host Growlers for 1 PM Puck Drop on Presidents' Day

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a three-game series with the Newfoundland Growlers on Monday, February 19th at 1:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game features the Royals' Presidents' Day promotional game! The first 600 kids will receive a Slapshot Pillowcase GIVEAWAY, and fans can enjoy free parking and a post-game skate on the ice with Royals players. Entry to the skate is included with your ticket! Fans must bring their own skates & drop them off at the info desk in sec. 101 before the game.

Kids 12 and under receive FREE admission to the 1 PM game! For each regularly-priced individual game ticket purchased, adults can add up to two additional free tickets.

Kids tickets can be secured HERE | Order tickets: royalshockey.com/tickets

Royals Right Now:

The Royals hoist a 18-22-5-2 record after taking the series opener to the Growlers in a shootout on Saturday, February 17, 4-3. Defenseman Mason Millman (1g-1a) and forward Steven Leonard (2a) earned multi-point games for their third and first multi-point games of the season, respectively. Under Interim Head Coach Jason Binkley, the Royals hoists a 2-3-2-1 record with a point earned in five of eight games.

Joe Nardi (10g-21a) leads the Royals' active roster with 31 points this season. Ryan Chyzowski (17) leads the team in goals and is second on the active roster in points (30).

Scouting the Growlers:

Newfoundland enters game two of the series at 22-19-7-2 through 50 games this season. The Growlers are on a six-game point streak with a 4-0-2 record in the six game stretch. Before the series opener, the Growlers swept the Greenville Swamp Rabbits without allowing more than two goals in any of the three games. The Growlers are 9-12-4-1 on the road with a 2-4-2 record in their last eight road contests (outscored 28-23).

Forward Isaac Johnson leads the Growlers in goals (23) and points (50) in 38 games played while forward Zach O'Brien leads the club in assists (32). Johnson's 10 power play goals leads the Growlers and ties for the second most PPG's in the ECHL.

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Upcoming Games:

Superhero / Battle of the Badges / Scout Night - Mar. 2 vs. Adirondack

Join us as we honor our local heros with a night dedicated to our community's first responders!

Pre-game Battle of the Badges game between Reading Police & Fire Department vs. opponent TBD

*Ticket to Battle of the Badges serves as ticket to Royals 7 PM game

Superhero guest appearances

Scout Troop benefits - For info, contact Chris Hazel (chazel@royalshockey.com)

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Motorsports Night - Mar. 22 vs. Worcester - Presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports

Rev it up with the Royals at their Motorsports Night!

Pre-game block party on Penn St. with vehicle displays

St. Hat-Tricks / Teacher Appreciation / Go Green Night - Mar. 23 vs. Worcester

Enjoy St. Patrick's Day the right way with green ice, beer, and the chance at a $10,000 giveaway

St. Patrick's specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

